WILD PEACH
At the time of year when people express thanks for the most important things in their lives, what makes the list of Thanksgiving gratitude is a little different for those who have fewer years to look back on.
Kindergarten students at Wild Peach Elementary School spent the week before Thanksgiving break making turkey hats, talking about what they’re thankful for and what they like most about Thanksgiving, kindergarten teacher Hannah Martin said.
Jade Wiley was thankful for his phone, he said.
“Yes, he has a phone,” Martin said, assuring Wiley was telling the truth.
His phone was dead at the moment, but when it works, he enjoys playing games on it, Jade said.
“I’m thankful for my stuffed animals because I like to play with them,” Van Wilkes said.
Pets were also on the list of things for which the children were grateful. Raeleigh Fink’s dog Tori was one of them, she said.
Christmas was on Valen Yoho’s mind as she expressed thanks for the approaching holiday. After a little more thought, she included her brother as another option.
Family made it onto most of the kids’ lists, including Laine Medrano, who is grateful for his family, friends and three sisters, he said.
Most of the students were looking forward to the holiday break, where they plan to eat turkey and visit with family, they said. Some students, however, said they were going to enjoy other treats during the holiday.
Archer Firman gets ice cream on Thanksgiving, so he’s going to enjoy a little turkey and ice cream that day, he said.
A nice big fish could be on Liberty Davis’ plate as her family will go fishing for the day, she said.
Aurora Thomas is going to eat turkey with her cousins and family, she said
“I’m going to eat hot fries on Thanksgiving,” Christelle Adame said. “That’s what I want to eat.”
Thankful for his mom, Jordan Kestler is excited about eating banana pudding on Thanksgiving Day, he said.
“We’re just going to eat a lot of the food and stuff. We just like to join in and eat the food,” Jaxon Bailey said. “I do stuff because it’s Thanksgiving and you have the whole day off for nine days. I’m going to my Paw-paw’s to eat his turkey and we’re going to have a blast.”
Principal Mary McCarthy and her staff were looking forward to a well-earned break, McCarthy said. She’ll be spending the holiday wedding dress shopping with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, she said.
McCarthy sent her students home for the break with best wishes.
“I hope that they get to spend enjoyable time with their family and friends and that they get to have lots of good yummy things to eat, and that they’re all safe and they come back to me,” McCarthy said.
