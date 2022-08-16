Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Toro Mexican Restaurant, Clute. Guest speaker from local organization. RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Barrow Meet the Teacher: 5 to 6 p.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. For students and parents. Visit. www.cbisd.com
Sweeny Elementary Meet the Teacher: 4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School, 709 N. Sycamore St. Call 979-491-8300.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
A Lot of Fun: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Sweeny Junior High Schedule Pickup: 4 to 5:60 p.m. at the school, 800 Elm St., Sweeny. For seventh- and eighth-graders. Use gym entrance. Call 979-491-8200
Sweeny Fish Camp: 8 a.m. in the gym at Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road. For incoming freshman and their parents. Includes schedule pickup, school tour, meet the teachers and counselors. Call 979-491-8100 or email Ckersh@sweenyisd.org.
West Columbia Elementary Meet the Teacher: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 711 S. Gray Ave., West Columbia. Bring school supplies. Call 979-799-1760 or email wceregistration@cbisd.com
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Clute Senior Program: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Bingo, crafts, lunch and information provided. Call 979-265-8392.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive: 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Wellness Center, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Free T-shirt for donors; walk-ins welcome. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Wednesday
We Don’t Have To Go To School Breakfast: 9 a.m. at Luby’s Cafeteria, 125 W. Way St., Lake Jackson. For Brazosport Area Retired School Personnel members. Payment at arrival. Call 979-236-5544.
No Bummer Summer Water Extravaganza: 6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free pizza, games and ice cream. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Teens Anime Bracelet: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Back To School Family Fair: 1 to 4 p.m. at 1227 Highway 332 (Clyde Cone Realty building), Clute. Free supplies, fire/police safety, blood bank center, art corner, food vendors, pet adoptions. Call Jude Roberson at 979-265-9701.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission $10 or $12 with a box lunch. Gulf Coast Bird Observatory Executive Director Martin Hagne will discuss how it impacts the natural world through its conservation projects and programs. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 4:45 p.m. at 505 N. Main St., Sweeny. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sweeny. Email Aaron Canchola aaron@kastechssg.com.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
National Senior Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Fun day of games and lunch. Call 979-415-2600 or 979-258-6728.
