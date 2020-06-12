More than 15 people younger than 40 years old reported positive with COVID-19 on Thursday, including five younger than 10.
A common link between Thursday’s cases is unclear, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I’ve not been made aware of any common things that would lead to a spike in cases,” Sebesta said. “I’m not going to speculate.”
In all of the county’s cases, 63 percent of cases are coming from people under the age of 40. Thursday’s new cases in people younger than 40 accounted for about 65 percent of the 23 announced.
The state is “cracking” back open for business, Sebesta said, which could lead to a rise in cases.
“And we’ve had graduations, we’ve had Memorial Day and people are interacting with people a lot more, so it could be any of those things,” Sebesta said.
Seven out of 23 cases announced Thursday were from Pearland, where case numbers are mostly higher, Sebesta said.
“Pearland is big and we’ve been getting variations in numbers in Pearland,” he said.
Pearland’s cases include one girl younger than 10, a woman and two men in their 20s, two women in their 30s and one woman in her 40s, according to county data.
Two men in their 30s, and a man and a woman in their 50s were confirmed positive from Alvin. One boy under the age of 10, one woman in her 20s and one man in his 40s were confirmed positive from Angleton.
A man in his 20s from Iowa Colony, a man in his 40s from Manvel and a woman in her 20s from Danbury were also announced to have tested positive for the virus.
Six probable cases were reported from Clute, including one girl and two boys under the age of 10, one girl between the ages of 10 and 19, one man in his 20s and one woman in her 30s.
Probable cases could have a family member or friend who tested positive.
“Probable cases are someone that exhibits all of the symptoms and they are in close contact with someone who has tested positive, so that’s normally in a family structure or someone they’re living with,” Sebesta said. “Confirmed cases means they have done the nasal swab test and it has tested positive.”
All of the cases reported Thursday are not assisted living residents, Sebesta said.
“No cases were related to nursing homes today,” Sebesta said.
Brazoria County has 21 probable cases, 606 recoveries and 11 fatalities. As of Thursday, there are 175 confirmed active cases and 813 cases from the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
