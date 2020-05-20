WEST COLUMBIA — After weeks of deliberation, the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce can call the San Jacinto Room its new home.
The chamber will be charged $1 a month for 200 square feet of the San Jacinto Room, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. After the year is up, council will renegotiate and consider the fair market value, the mayor said.
“We are not giving the chamber anything,” Mayor Pro Tem Dietrich Von Beidenfeld said. “It is a partnership.”
The agreement is a license agreement rather than a lease, the mayor said.
“It is a permission note to utilize space without related rights,” Kincannon said.
With 20 to 30 residents in attendance, most endorsed the union, Kincannon said.
“All expressed the importance of the chamber and city working together to bring recovery and growth to the city,” Kincannon said. “The monetary terms of the agreement were less important to those surveyed than the value the cooperation brings to the city.”
Councilman Jamie Walker, the lone opposer of the agreement, wasn’t against the idea of the chamber moving nearby but of the monthly price.
Walker had evaluated the room’s 1,368 square feet value at $1,464 and deemed the city was not receiving enough for its use.
Realtor Lauren Raynes stressed that since the chamber was planning to use only the small portion within the room that market value was $164 monthly, she said. Raynes’ evaluation had the full area valued lower than Walker’s at $1,121.76.
The chamber will create a visitor’s center and occupy the rest of the space with storage of city records, Kincannon said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.