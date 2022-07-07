FREEPORT — City Council’s most recent meeting featured multiple outbursts from both the gallery and council members, creating an air of conflict to the proceedings.
After citizen comments ramped up the atmosphere Tuesday night, a discussion regarding an increase in the city’s water and sewer rates — passed down from the Brazosport Water Authority — devolved as Councilman Jeff Peña digressed into a indirectly related discussion regarding whether there were businesses with outstanding utility bills to the city.
Finance Director Cathy Ezell presented the information from the BWA, indicating that a price increase would be necessary.
“In order to obtain the extra funds that are needed, the utility fund cannot sustain the funds on their own, so we are proposing a 9 percent rate increase on water rates only,” Ezell said. “This would be about a 4.5 percent increase overall.”
After contacting other BWA-member cities, Ezell found all of them were going ahead with increases to cover the higher charges. The proposed or approved increases ranged from 11.5 percent to 18 percent.
“Considering this recent information in terms of the building problems that we’re having, I’m just curious what the correlation might be to these outstanding bills, and for that matter, the consideration of this rate increase,” Peña said.
Peña then implied that rate increase could be at least partially caused by outstanding accounts. The premise was refuted by Ezell.
“The water usage is based on consumption that is billed, not on what we have collected,” Ezell said.
When asked by Mayor Brooks Bass if there was a correlation, Ezell gave a flat answer of, “No, sir.”
Peña continued to press the implication, saying it was tantamount to “taxation without representation.” City Attorney Chris Duncan and Ezell informed him billing information for private citizens and companies could not be released under Texas law.
City Manager Tim Kelty said while there was an issue, regarding some individual bills for May and June, it was unrelated to the discussion at hand and did not account for nearly the amount of money involved with the price increase from the BWA.
“We’ve already gone through that audit and identified those accounts. We’ll be making that correction, but I think that total amount was $11,000 and affecting 530 residential and commercial accounts,” Kelty said. “It is not really germane to the question about whether or not rates have to be raised.”
Peña then asked about the timing of the discussion, at which point Kelty mentioned Peña had requested its inclusion in the agenda. Peña countered he wanted to table discussion while they went after the delinquent accounts, should they exist.
“I would point out there are no accounts that owe thousands of dollars in back utility bills,” Kelty said.
Later, a discussion about the appointment of an interim City Attorney to take over for Duncan, who is scheduled to end his service July 15 after being ousted by the council, centered on Kelty suggesting the law firm of Olson and Olson be used until a new city attorney could be hired.
Olson and Olson is a firm that represents itself as specialists in local government. Peña asked if another law firm had been considered, with Kelty replying there had not been, due to the short window of time and the city’s experience with the firm.
After citizen comments regarding the nature of Duncan’s dismissal and Peña suggesting an extension for him, Bass became animated, indicating Peña had overstepped his bounds when he began to speak about the dismissal, a decision which had been made after discussions in closed session.
“You are aware of what’s discussed in executive session,” Bass said. “You are aware of the restraints of executives session, and I hope the law, because we’ve been certainly talking to too many damn lawyers lately, and Mr. Peña, stop grandstanding.”
Peña and Bass then began a back and forth which resulted in applause and jeers from those in attendance, broken up by Councilman Troy Brimage. When a vote on contracting Oldon and Olson took place, Peña cast the only no.
The remaining 12 regular session agenda items — all submitted by Peña and Councilman Mario Muraira — were tabled, with other members noting agenda packet materials for them were not provided to the council or the public. Peña responded by saying he would be posting information regarding the items to social media.
Brimage motioned to table the lot of items, but Bass elected to review each item individually, with some being tabled and some being addressed, while he and Peña continued to verbally spar. After one exchange, Bass addressed the audience.
“You know, there’s people that, and I’m talking to Never-Never Land right now, that actually sit and watch our council meetings and enjoy a cold beverage and pizza and revel at our inadequacies,” Bass said.
Among the items tabled were an early performance review for Kelty, discussion of repairing the Levy Jogging Trail, press releases regarding Duncan and former police chief Ray Garivey, the proposed Volkswagen tax abatement and modifications to the Ameriwaste contract for trash collection. Some of the tabled items were set for discussion in the strategic planning meeting, scheduled for tonight.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.