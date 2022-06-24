LAKE JACKSON — An 86-year-old praise singer who previously went viral on social media will perform her unique medleys this weekend for gospel lovers.
Louverl Griffin and her husband, Jim Bob, will perform Hallelujah Hymns and Praise at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St. Admission is free.
Griffin is known for a piano Christmas medley her daughters posted on YouTube that became a viral sensation, leading to her being approached by “America’s Got Talent” agents about being on the show.
“They just called and wanted to know if I’d be interested, and I said, ‘Well, not really,’ because, you know, they have so many other kinds of acts. And I just wasn’t interested,” Griffin said. “They wanted me to really play something secular and get down on it, you know, and I just didn’t desire to do that right then. I was too old.”
Music has been in her life since she was a young girl, she said.
“When I was just really young. We were in church and we did revivals, and singing conventions were very popular back then,” Griffin said. “So at about 15, I was teaching singing schools and piano.”
She met her husband Jim Bob while attending Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches. They have been married 66 years and have five daughters, Kathy, Karen, Kaykay, Konnie and Katie. The whole family is musically inclined, and at one time traveled together as the Griffin Family singers, she said.
“After we left Lake Jackson, we were in Austin for a short time and then we went into full-time music evangelism,” Griffin said. “But it was a full-time ministry where we traveled the nation and we were singing and did different things, like revivals and concerts and conventions. We did that for about 20 years or more.”
It will just be Griffin and her husband performing Sunday, but everyone is welcome to join in the praise and singing, she said.
“Everyone will sing some hymns that we’re supposed to sing,” Griffin said. “My husband’s gonna sing, and then I’m going to do some piano solos and that type thing for … I think it’s supposed to last about an hour or maybe a little longer.”
Griffin has created arrangements for both traditional hymns and peppy songs.
“How Great Thou Art” and “Old Rugged Cross” are some of the traditional hymns that will be played, and Jim Bob will lead some more peppier tunes like “I’ll Fly Away” and “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder,” she said.
Psalm 16:5-6 is Griffin’s favorite verse, and one she lives by, she said. Her faith and belief motivates her to keep singing.
“It has been both of our hearts’ desire to get to glorify the Lord and our work, and that’s what motivates us more than anything is our belief system and our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” Griffin said. “We’ve been so blessed with our family and everything, and we’ve been in church work all these years, and it’s just been such a blessing to get to serve the Lord.”
The performance should be stirring and entertaining, she said.
“We’re just going to sing a bunch of hymns and gospel songs. We’re going to have a good time. I’m excited. I really am,” Griffin said.
