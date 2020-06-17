CLUTE — The city was planning to host its annual Great Texas Mosquito Festival during its 40th year, but instead decided all large city events are postponed until further notice.
Council unanimously agreed on the postponement during its meeting Thursday.
“This was supposed to be our 40th annual, so we’ll have to be running our 40th anniversary next year,” Parks Director Will Blackstock said.
Some of the smaller community events may happen as scheduled, Blackstock said, such as the Halloween event.
“Larger events, such as our three-day Christmas event, we’ll definitely have to evaluate what to do closer to that event date,” Blackstock said. “But smaller events, hopefully, we can regardless find a way to make those happen, safely.”
The expectations of social distancing must be met, Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
“It’s really heartbreaking how everything is right now, but you’ve got to protect the citizens,” Doucet said.
All other city-wide events are canceled for the time being, Doucet said.
“We’ll have to decide as we get closer to those events, but, for now, the Mosquito Festival, that’ll be this time next year,” he said.
Council is saddened by the cancellation of the Great Texas Mosquito Festival, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“But we look forward to adding it back once things get, ‘back to normal’,” Snipes said.
The city’s next council meeting will discuss financial updates, Mayor Calvin Shiflet said.
“I know that our sales tax numbers were down, and I think everybody was expecting that, but they weren’t as bad as I thought they would be,” Shiflet said. “Though we are starting to have more and more cases of COVID-19, so, I don’t know, they may go back and restrict us again further.”
Council voted unanimously to hire CSRS Inc., a Louisiana-based firm, to handle the of Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds, Snipes said.
The grant will provide hazard mitigation funds going towards overdue updates relating to Hurricane Harvey, Shiflet said.
The firm will assist in procurement and management of the projects that come from the funds, Snipes said. An independent committee used a scoring format to choose the firm, he said.
“We had four really great submittals they were all within points of each other,” Snipes said. “It just happened that CSRS scored a little bit higher.”
Council also approved Brazosport Water Authority’s issuance of $15 million of debt for the Harris Reservoir expansion project, which should prevent future droughts.
“The last drought, we survived well and we didn’t have to ration anything, just more voluntary not washing cars or any of that,” Shiflet said. “Though, in the past, we had some very serious droughts, and then we’ve had some ones that were borderline, so this update should have us avoid any of those issues in the future.”
While the disaster declaration remains in place until July 23, council unanimously accepted the phased resumption of board and commission meeting.
The city is aims to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as closely as possible, Shiflet said.
“There is just so much uncertainty about the virus going around that we’re not going to jeopardize the citizens by holding an event that they could be exposed to,” Shiflet said. “But our boards and commissions meetings will be in the same format as we’ve been holding our city council meeting.”
People will be a minimum of 6 feet apart, and all wearing masks, Shiflet said.
“Right now, we have one city council member that is going through some medical treatment and it’s certainly advantageous for him not to take a chance,” Shiflet said. “We’re just trying to plan out all of our next meetings in the best way that we all agree that we can.”
