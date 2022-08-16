BRAZORIA — Fire and water are the basic elements of a firefighter’s life, but during a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department, the roles were reversed.
Rather than fighting flames with their hoses, members were scooting their grills under canopies to keep them from being extinguished by a mid-afternoon downpour and ruining the juicy hamburgers and spicy sausages they were cooking for local residents.
Some rain was not about to damper the spirits of the company, however, and they continued to make sure nobody went home hungry at Saturday’s celebration.
“It doesn’t seem like it hampered anyone from coming out and showing up,” Brazoria Fire Chief Duane Stahl said.
The department has only 17 members of the department at present, Stahl said, and while those numbers fluctuate, it’s been steadily around that number for some time.
Colin Mackie, who has been with the department for six years, was manning the grill.
“We were doing burgers. We had two grills going, it was great fun and then the rain kind of threw us a little curve, but we got it going again,” he said.
He explained that his time with the VFD had been very important to him.
“It’s been phenomenal. The things we get to do, the people I’ve met, the sense of community within the fire department — since I moved to Brazoria, it’s been a great thing for me and my family,” Mackie said.
Daniel Downing is a longtime firefighter who was impaling the sausages donated by Kiolbassa Smoked Meats of San Antonio onto skewers before they found their way onto the grill.
“Everybody here treats everybody like family,” he said, regarding what has kept him coming back as a member of the department for what will be two decades this fall. That family feeling extends to his son, who fights fires alongside him.
“Every time we have a call, we go out and try to help the citizens,” Downing said.
He said that the department had received nearly 100 calls this summer, though many weren’t from Brazoria, but for neighboring towns or grass fires that the department could assist with in places like Jones Creek or Damon, or with incidents like the LNG explosion.
“We’ve helped a lot on mutual aid. We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t really had anything bad or serious,” Stahl said.
He said the brotherhood they feel extends to those departments as well. When all of the members are volunteers, Downing said, it’s especially important for them to look out for each other and he’ll be of service for as long as he can.
“As long as they’ll have me and the Lord’s willing to let me walk,” Downing said.
Until the rains began, there were firefighters giving demonstrations of fighting a propane tank fire, as well as the trucks and an ambulance on display for curious residents and children to see up close and personal.
They also were holding a raffle. Stahl said leading up to the barbecue, they’d sold $5,000 worth of tickets, making it a good fundraiser for a department that’s seeing frequent need.
“We’ve done pretty good on the raffle. I’m not really sure on the donations,” he said of the boot at the front of the food line for anyone who wished to give.
He insisted fundraising wasn’t the priority behind the event, however.
“We just did it to bring people out. If they wanted to donate, that was fine. If they wanted to get a hamburger and visit, that was fine also,” Stahl said.
