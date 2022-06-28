MANVEL — A Brazoria County student about to head for college has a lot of reasons to be glad she participated in 4-H — more than 20,000 of them.
Kara Hernandez, an 18-year-old from Manvel, has received a scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for $20,000 based on her achievements with the youth-oriented program and her academic prowess.
The homeschooled senior was taught by her mother and has been involved in the program for years.
“Throughout my high school and 4-H career, I’ve always heard about the Texas 4-H Foundation Scholarship and my brother received it many years ago when he applied to colleges. So I was looking forward to applying for that and on the Texas 4-H site, they had the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship, as well, connected with them, so I also applied for that scholarship,” Hernandez said.
The scholarship requirements are heavily influenced by a student’s 4-H experience, something that Hernandez has in spades. She’s been a member of the Alvin 4-H Club for many years and held multiple offices, including that of Senior President. She also served on the Brazoria County 4-H Council, eventually becoming Chairman, and the District 9 Council, becoming Chairman of that, as well.
That, of course, is on top of a multitude of placements and awards for her projects in fields as varied as public speaking, photography and keeping her Record Book.
Cassidy Meyer, County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development, said Harnandez’s commitment was very helpful to her, personally.
“She’s been in Brazoria County 4-H long before I got here,” Meyer said. “She’s been a wonderful asset for the county. She’s been a great help to me. Anytime I need her to help advocate for our program, she’s there for me. I’m real sad that she’s graduating this year. I’m excited for her but I’m sad to see her go”
Other qualifications for the scholarship included financial need, an interview process and the recipient’s grade point average.
Hernandez is looking to go to school to be able to provide a very specific type of physical therapy.
“I’ve been doing equine assisted therapy for multiple years. Actually, I’ve been volunteering here in Angleton since I was 10,” she said. “So looking what occurred with that, I plan to be a physical therapist and get my degree in graduate school.”
For that to happen, she is hoping to go to Lonestar College for her undergraduate studies and her physical assistance license, and then follow that up with a transfer to Texas A&M University.
Hernandez has been riding her mare named Emberly as a member of the 4-H Rhinestone Wranglers Quad Drill Team, one of many livestock projects she’s been involved with over the years.
However, working with horses wasn’t exactly the family business.
“My mom actually is not a horse person. She had bad experiences with animals growing up,” Hernandez said.
Despite this, her family has been very supportive of her passions and friends have stepped up to help her follow them, even when they weren’t seemingly practical.
“I started out with a desire to be in the horse industry — to show horses — and coming from a family who’s never had horses, that wasn’t really realistic for us, not having property,” Hernandez said. “But 4-H involves you in so many projects besides just the livestock, so I learned about Horse Quiz Bowl and became successful in that, and public speaking.
“The more I met with the horse industry, the more I learned about the health industry as well, because it’s connected, and so at 10 years old, I volunteered a lot and I was actually at Horses for Life in Angleton and that’s where I worked for seven years with them, learning about Hippotherapy.”
Horses for Life is a ranch which says it uses “horses to help individuals of all ages, live life to the fullest, while enhancing physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.”
Hernandez says she’s long had a dream to have her own horse farm where she can help those with special needs.
“I bought my first horse two years ago and we’ve been showing and doing drill team,” she said. “I do plan to expand my business after I get a therapeutic riding license to be an instructor, so I plan to do that this upcoming year.”
