ANGLETON
Hometown celebrity Amy Martinez is heading back to California to get ready for the finals of “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.”
Martinez began her journey with the Spanish-language TV show that translates to “I Have Talent, Lots of Talent” in late March. She is one step away from winning the $100,000 grand prize after receiving a golden ticket to the finals during the episode broadcast Monday night.
“I’m very excited and blessed to be in this position to be making it to the finals,” Martinez said. “It’s something I didn’t even think was possible. I think being in the first round of the show was already a dream come true, and now to be at the finals already is surreal.”
The Angleton High School junior began watching “Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” as a young girl and always had dreams of making it on the show. Family and friends gathered at La Casona in Angleton to watch her make the finals.
The show is based on a points system by judges in the first few rounds. The contestants are put in groups of four, and from there whoever received the most points advances to the next round.
Martinez beat her competitors in Monday’s semifinals by receiving more than 70 points. She expected to fly back to California for the finals Thursday, she said.
“I go back tomorrow for about a week and from there I’ll know if I win; that’s when the result will happen,” Martinez said. “It will be up to the audience to vote at that point, and I’ll be putting it on all of my social media, Instagram, Facebook and how to vote as well.”
As Martinez appeared on the restaurant’s TV, a cheer from her supporters erupted and even produced a few tears from her father as he watched her performance.
Among those cheering was Patti Hall, her former Westside Ballet Forklorico instructor.
“I have been following her for several years ever since she left Westside,” Hall said. “Just seeing her on the TV show just made me very emotional to see her being so successful. We always knew she was very talented, and now others are seeing what we’ve seen for so many years. It has made me happy and emotional. She was about 8 when I met her, and now seeing her, I’m amazed at how humble and how friendly and outgoing she is.”
Family friend Haelyn Nealy, 8, considers herself Martinez’s biggest fan.
“I’m her best friend. I already know she will make it to the finals because I’m so smart,” Haelyn said. “I’m excited for her; I’m not nervous. … I’m excited to hear her sing again, it’s so exciting.”
Having loved ones see her success means a lot to Martinez, she said.
“This is the first time I’ve seen this on TV, of course, and it’s very different than being there. On stage, I’m kinda secure, and once I’m watching it I’m nervous,” Martinez said. “The joy I get from seeing my family and friends support me, it makes my heart so happy. I’ve learned don’t let go of opportunities.”
So far the only person who has gone to California with Martinez is her mom. This time, it will be her dad and brother.
“I am so proud. I know what she has potential wise and this is amazing,” mom Esmeralda Martinez said. “I am so excited. It makes me cry. When I was there with her, I don’t cry, but this time one of the toughest judges, he stands up for her and gave her a 76, which is a high point. The other points he was giving were like 27, 34 and 32, but he gave her a 76. That’s when I started crying.”
There will be about 20 to 25 performers competing in the finals, she said.
“I’m a little nervous going to finals,” Martinez said. “I’m going in with a song I’ve practiced with for years and years, and it’s the one I started singing Mariachi with. I know the song so well. It’s a very special song to me. As for my outfit for the finals, it will be something very special to me.”
Amy’s brother, Angel Martinez is looking to follow in her footsteps, he said.
“I get excited when I see her on TV and it makes me happy she has accomplished her goals,” Angel Martinez said. “I think I want to try to be on the show because of her. “
Regardless the outcome of the finals, Martinez has gained attention from people experienced in the industry through her appearances on the show.
“Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s dad has contacted me and has informed me he wants to talk to me and my mom about maybe starting something,” Martinez said. “It’s very exciting, for this to be a real thing happening. Since I was little, this has been a dream of mine to be famous and singing.”
