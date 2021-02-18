LAKE JACKSON — Leon and Erika Manderson are without their home after a gas fire burned the house on the 100 block of Nasturtium Street.
Their daughter, Madeysha, recalls the terrifying night of seeing her childhood home engulfed in flames.
She spoke on behalf of her distraught family as they piece back their destroyed livelihoods. Madeysha still felt grateful her family was spared of injury or a worse fate.
“It was one of those moments where we couldn’t grab anything but ourselves, but we are lucky to still be here,” Madeysha said.
Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons said responders arrived at the home on the 100 block of Nasturtium Street about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“The cause was due to leaving a gas range to warm their house and it caught some kitchen material on the counter on fire, Ammons said. “It is not a livable structure anymore.”
The Mandersons had turned on their stove when their power was out in hopes of warming their house. Leon has osteoporosis, which causes him aches and pains in wintry settings, Madeysha said.
“We are doing fine, but my father is in the hospital now because he had a lot of medications he had at home and they are only at certain hospitals,” Madeysha said. “He had also inhaled some smoke so we had to get him checked out.”
No one was injured by the fire, Ammons said.
Madeysha is staying with her sister while Leon and Erika are residing with a family friend in Lake Jackson.
The family is also missing their Great Pyrenees, Thor, who ran away from the flames and has not been located, Madeysha said.
“Two of our dogs made it out and I still don’t know how they did,” Madeysha said. “But we are still looking and hoping to find Thor.”
If found, contact the SPCA of Brazoria County on Facebook or call 832-350-9022 or 979-285-8001, she said.
Madeysha’s friend is also in the process of creating a GoFundMe to raise money for the lost house and the piling medical bills.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.