ANGLETON
Broken gas line prompts shelter order
Residents of a four-block section of the city were told to shelter in place for two hours Tuesday morning after contractors hit a natural gas line, authorities said.
The leak happened after workers hit the line about 10:50 a.m at the 400 block of South Erskine Street, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
Residents and businesses from West Plum Street to West Munson Street were affected. The order ended about 12:53 p.m. after repairs were completed by CenterPoint crews, he said.
“It’s a four-block area that’s affected by the gas leak,” he said. “Contractor workers caused another gas leak in the city. Its exact location is unknown, but it’s close to West Murray Street.”
No one was injured or harmed from the gas leak, DeLosSantos said.
LAKE JACKSON
Dryer fire causes smoke damage
An appliance fire caused smoke damage but no harm from a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Jackson Fire Department called for backup from Richwood Fire Department for a dryer fire at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Pint Court, authorities said.
Multiple people were home when the motor in a clothes dryer failed, Fire Marshal Will Ammons said. The homeowner called the fire department, he said.
“We declared it a working fire since it was coming out of the dryer vents and up the back wall,” Assistant Chief Chad Turczyn said.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Driver charged in fatal collision
A Freeport man is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance after a woman died in a hit-and-run collision on the sands of Surfside Beach, authorities said.
Gene Gonzales, 25, told police he had been drinking before his black Jeep Cherokee struck the woman at 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach Police Chief Robert Wood said.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the unresponsive 41-year-old woman while awaiting emergency medical services, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said the vehicle that hit the woman left in a northerly direction, and officers found Gonzales and his Jeep about 245 yards, Wood said. Two witnesses had followed the vehicle and detained the driver while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
“Gonzales presented with a heavy odor of alcohol and was in possession of MDMA ecstasy and marijuana,” according to a news release issued by Surfgside Beach police.
Police swore out a warrant for a blood sample, which was taken at St. Luke’s Health Hospital in Lake Jackson, and took Gonzales to the Oyster Creek Police Department jail without further incident.
Gonzales remains in custody after being transferred to the Brazoria County jail on $125,000 in bonds.
