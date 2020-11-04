IOWA COLONY — Incumbent Arnetta Murray will keep city council’s Position 2 seat representing Iowa Colony with 1,228 votes, or 48.19 percent, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Division.
Murray ran against Rebecca M. Hester and Gerane Padilla-Kerr. Hester received 1,026 votes, or 1,026 percent and Padilla-Kerr received 294 votes, or 11.54 percent.
