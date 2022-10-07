ALVIN — Brazoria County is one step closer to welcoming in foster children to Isaiah 117 house after raising about $300,000 to build the home.
Since May, nonprofit organization Isaiah 117 has relayed their message of building homes for foster children, while they wait for a family to take them in, throughout the county.
“It is overwhelming and emotional to see support from everyone in the community rallying around the work we’re doing. It’s amazing,” said the Expansion Coordinator for Brazoria County, Mona Cabler. “We’re hoping there will be homes around the Greater Houston area to help care for all of God’s kiddos. The next step is a contractors’ breakfast a few months down the road.”
About 200 people attended the luncheon on Tuesday at the Alvin ISD Liberty Alumni Hall to hear how Isaiah 117 originated in Tennessee by Founder Rhonda Paulson and how Brazoria County will benefit from it.
“I went on Facebook to get information so I could understand what the house was about. It looks like a great cause and a very important thing for the city,” said Jonette Sheridan of Pearland. “I plan on donating, but I haven’t figured out how much. I feel this is a good cause, and there is a lot of need here.”
Gina Tran of Pearland agreed and said she felt compelled to be a part of the solution for foster children.
“I would love to donate financially because they’re doing something I can’t do, which is providing a home for these children,” Tran said. “They’ll be filling a need, so I want to support them.”
The campaign for funding began in May when Paulson spoke to community members at Alvin Community College. She shared how Isaiah 117 was created in February 2017 in Tennessee after she and her husband became foster parents and saw first-hand what it entailed.
The pair had taken an eight-week course on being foster parents, and on week seven, they took a field trip to a department of children services. During the tour, the couple were told how the children have to sleep on the floor when they are removed from their home.
The organization now has 40 locations in eight states with 11 open homes, 11 under construction, and the others are in the fundraising stages or just getting kicked off, Paulson said.
“When I get to this point with a community, I am so excited because this is truly the day we’re making this dream a reality,” Paulson said. “For about six months, we travel around the county to tell people about the need. This is the day we ask the county to step up and help fund this home so we can help with the need. I see a room full of people who care about the community’s children coming together to make this dream a reality.”
Isaiah 117 homes are in Tennes-see, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and Virginia.
“We don’t make that choice — God does,” Paulson said. “We wait for people to come to us. Generally, by now, we know if we’re building or doing a renovation, and we have been in talks with people that want to donate land, so we’re right where we always are.
After the luncheon, the goal was to raise enough money to build a house if needed and to have $110,000 in the bank when the doors open, Paulson said.
“What we’re trying to do here is trying to share with Brazoria County about Isaiah 117’s house coming to Brazoria County that serves children in foster care,” said the expansion coordinator for Brazoria County, Christy Sevier. “We leave how much we get in God’s hands because we might get someone to donate a piece of land, or a lumber company might feel led.”
Stacey Casey, a case worker with the Department of Family and Protective Services, took the stage at the luncheon to give her perspective on how the home would benefit her job helping children.
“This house would make my job so much easier,” Casey said. “There was a night I had some kids that were cold, wet and hungry, and we sat in a parking lot trying to find a foster family we needed to take them. If an Isaiah 117 house had been open, then they could have had a bath and fed instead of sitting in a cold car.”
Williamson County is the next to get a kickoff meeting on Saturday, and Thursday was the fundraiser for a home in Montgomery Walker County.
Mayor Kevin Cole asked those in attendance to imagine themselves as the child removed from the home, and how traumatic that could be, he said.
“This means a lot for those kids, through no fault of their own, who find themselves in that situation,” Cole said. “We hope this house will make that situation better for those kids. We are only as good as the next generation, and we need to ensure we’re putting time, talent and treasure into the next generation — this is no different.”
