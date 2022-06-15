FREEPORT — The emergency sirens meant to alert the community about a potential danger at one of the area’s industrial sites didn’t sound after the explosion at the Freeport LNG liquefaction site, but not because of a failure in the system, officials said.
“The CAER community notification systems — such as the siren system — were not activated because there was no community impact or action required,” Tabitha Ray Walles, communications leader for Community Awareness and Emergency Response, said via email. “The sirens are operational and are currently being updated as needed. CAER evaluates its effectiveness on an ongoing basis.”
The explosion happened at 11:40 a.m. June 8 and its consequences were confined to the LNG site, posing no risk to the community, company officials have said.
“If action by the community had been necessary, such as sheltering in place, CAER offers its members several communication tools in addition to their own communications,” Walles said.
The CAER system works in conjunction with the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management to geotarget cellphones, such as is done with Amber Alerts, to notify people, Walles said. It also shares a company’s communications via the Code Red alert system.
Last week’s explosion will keep the Freeport LNG plant from operating fully until the end of this year while repairs are made, according to an update released by the company Tuesday.
An LNG release at the liquefaction plant caused a fire and ignition of a natural gas vapor cloud, the news release states.
“At this time, completion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations is not expected until late 2022,” the release states. “Given the relatively contained area of the facility physically impacted by the incident, a resumption of partial operations is targeted to be achieved in approximately 90 days, once the safety and security of doing so can be assured, and all regulatory clearances are obtained.”
More investigation is needed to determine how the LNG piping became overpressured, the company said. Freeport LNG officials believe the issue occurred in the pipe racks supporting the transfer of LNG from the storage tank area to the terminal’s dock facilities on the Intracoastal Waterway or north side of Freeport LNG’s dock basin, according to the news release.
“The fire and associated smoke visible after that was from the burning of materials in and around the location where the incident occurred, such as piping insulation and cabling,” the release states.
It took 40 minutes after the incident for the fire to be extinguished, and no liquefaction trains, LNG storage tanks, dock facilities or LNG process areas were affected, the company said.
Freeport LNG is working with local, state and federal officials to determine the cause of the fire and what is required for the plant to safely resume operations, according to the news release.
“There was no release of any other chemicals or substances from the plant during the event,” the company said. “Water used to suppress the subsequent fire was captured on-site and will be tested and confirmed free of harmful contaminants before being released or removed for proper disposal.”
