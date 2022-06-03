ANGLETON — A 23-year-old Lake Jackson woman is in the Brazoria County jail after being charged with leaving her children unattended for the second time in as many years.
Lorena Lopez was under community supervision for two counts of abandoning and endangering a child in June 2020 when police were called to her apartment in the 400 block of Garland Drive by a neighbor in March, according to court documents.
The neighbor told officers her husband found a toddler unclothed and crying just after midnight March 5. The toddler took the neighbor to an apartment where she found an infant unbuckled in a swing and in unsanitary conditions, an arrest affidavit states. The neighbor and her husband knocked on several nearby apartment doors but could not locate the mother.
Not knowing how long the children were left alone, the neighbor took both back to her apartment, where she clothed the toddler, she told police.
Officer Orlando Montalvo spoke with other witnesses who said the children’s living conditions were bad, and they did not know the mother’s whereabouts. When Montalvo entered the apartment, he found dog feces and dirty diapers on the floor and clothes and dishes with food still on them all over, he said.
Lopez arrived at about 1:40 a.m. and identified her children, a 2-year-old and a 4-month-old. Police arrested her on charges of abandoning or endangering a child under 15 with the intent to return, a state jail felony. It is punishable by up to 180 days in jail.
She posted $20,000 in surety bonds March 11 and was released from the Brazoria County jail.
On April 8, her community supervision from three charges of abandoning or endangering children in March 2020 was revoked by the 149th District Court. She has been in the Brazoria County jail since.
In another case, an argument between a Manvel mother and daughter resulted in the mother being indicted on an aggravated assault charge.
Andrea Steel is accused of using a metal staircase railing to beat her daughter, causing a gash at the top of the teenage girl’s head and multiple cuts and scratches on the arms and hands, according to a court affidavit.
Steel’s husband saw the altercation on home security cameras, the document states.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Steel is free on a $20,000 bond as she awaits trial.
Another argument resulted in Lake Jackson police filing an aggravated assault charge against 41-year-old Cory Alan McPartland leading to his indictment.
McPartland told an officer, “I was just defending myself” before asking for a lawyer.
A 37-year-old man called Lake Jackson police to his home April 6 to file a report against McPartland, who he said grabbed a bat and accused the man of “ratting” on him, according to an arrest affidavit. The 37-year-old grabbed a chair to defend himself when McPartland started swinging the bat, the man said, but McPartland hit his left hand, causing the upper half of his index finger to be severed, the affidavit states.
When McPartland said he was going to get a firearm and put the man in the “grave,” the man ran out of his house, through his back fence and knocked on a neighbor’s door to call 911, he told police.
When officers entered the man’s home, the affidavit states, they found blood in the living room/kitchen area and the severed finger on the floor. Lake Jackson EMS retrieved the finger, and the man went by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
McPartland turned up shortly after at the Lake Jackson Police Department to speak with an officer. Taken into custody on outstanding traffic warrants, McPartland declined an interview after being told his Miranda rights.
Freed April 18 after posting a $75,000 bond, McParland is scheduled for a state hearing July 12 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury charge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.