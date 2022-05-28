BIRTHS
Anthony Alonzo Kyrie Darden, April 15
Camilla Angelina Jimenez, April 15
Evan Alexander Garza, April 15
Rowan Keith Allen, April 17
Mariela Mendoza Banda, April 17
Skarlett Rayne Smith, April 20
Pedro Antonio Silva JR, April 20
Mikah John Eric Salazar, April 20
Ambrose Anubis Bartholomew Villegas, April 21
Casey Myles Lincecum, April 22
Graceson Allen Isaiah Page, April 22
Nova Leigh Mata, April 22
Kaesyn Phillip Thomas, April 25
Avah Mae Jones, April 26
Scarlett Nicole Harper, April 26
Aria Nicole Glover, April 26
Memphis Sage Uszenski, April 27
Asher James Hillhouse, April 30
Bailey Rae Densey, May 2
Fernando David Chai, May 2
Emmerie Maybri Evelynn Ennis, May 2
Shaun Jules Brynhilda Smith, May 2
Marisol Criselda Vargas, May 3
Xavian Westin Moore, May 3
Aurora Katherine Perez, May 3
Stormy Cassie Christian, May 4
Jayveon Jourden Gray, May 15
Diaz Laela Ann, May 20
MARRIAGES
Erika Elaine Rocha and Celine Marie Jones, April 25
Angell Preciliano T Cardona and Yelitza A Castellanos Castilla, April 25
David P Smarrella and Stephanie C Cantu, April 26
Justo Gutierrez JR and Janie Lagunas, April 27
Alberto Mendoza Arguello and Candelaria MA Cervantes Espitia, April 28
James J Thompson and Debra Darlene Villarreal, April 30
Lorenzo Valentino Gonzales and Edward Eugene Stone, May 1
Johnathan Tin-Ho Don and Karen Anahi Ramirez, May 2
Raina Ali Kadhim and Carlos Alberto Jordan Diaz, May 3
Diane Ashley Pluff and Jairo Omolo Obungu, May 3
Gregory Matthew Lewellen and Robyn Ashley Barajas, May 3
Yolanda Washington Collins and Larry Dodd, May 3
Andrea Lynn Potter and Greyson Chisholm, May 3
Roswitha J Schwager and Charles Roy Rodriguez, May 4
Annette Andrea Salazar and Maria Aranza Cueto, May 4
Melissa Odalis Echegoyen and Jimy Jhonathan Sanchez Espinal, May 4
Kenneth Wayne Hudson and April S Bailey, May 5
Mary Gaynell Green and Wayne Christopher Wise, May 5
Ashley Nicole Temple and Mark Andrew Boneau, May 5
Harry Reiter and Leslie Ann Frederick, May 5
Loreana Andrea Molero and Luis Angel Garcia Cobos, May 6
William Anton Bena and Minerva Casero Bataller, May 6
Pedro Jose Gomez Ortuno and Jacqueline Espinoza, May 7
Scott Timothy King and Lisa Ann Scodari, May 7
Clayton Allen Martinez and Sarah Elizabeth Mendoza-Benitez, May 13
Eunique Brianna Kennamore and Jabari Dewalt Webster, May 14
Debby Adell Gilbreath and Terrance Michael Profitt, May 16
James Dale Yeager and Samantha Ann Gree, May 20
Danielle Lynn Mathew and Regino Miguel Gonzalez, May 20
Gloria Sofia Rincon and Pedro Alejandro Reyes, May 20
Eber Francisco Aleman Perez and Elena Del Carmen Hernandez Valdes, May 20
Raymond Van Clark and Marissa Isabel Tarango, May 21
Keith James Mclaughlin JR and Amy Gardea, May 21
Michael Aaron Ferrel and Taylor Lynn Beal, May 21
Alan Ralph Funderburk and Margot Matthews Leblanc, May 24
