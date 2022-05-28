BIRTHS

Anthony Alonzo Kyrie Darden, April 15

Camilla Angelina Jimenez, April 15

Evan Alexander Garza, April 15

Rowan Keith Allen, April 17

Mariela Mendoza Banda, April 17

Skarlett Rayne Smith, April 20

Pedro Antonio Silva JR, April 20

Mikah John Eric Salazar, April 20

Ambrose Anubis Bartholomew Villegas, April 21

Casey Myles Lincecum, April 22

Graceson Allen Isaiah Page, April 22

Nova Leigh Mata, April 22

Kaesyn Phillip Thomas, April 25

Avah Mae Jones, April 26

Scarlett Nicole Harper, April 26

Aria Nicole Glover, April 26

Memphis Sage Uszenski, April 27

Asher James Hillhouse, April 30

Bailey Rae Densey, May 2

Fernando David Chai, May 2

Emmerie Maybri Evelynn Ennis, May 2

Shaun Jules Brynhilda Smith, May 2

Marisol Criselda Vargas, May 3

Xavian Westin Moore, May 3

Aurora Katherine Perez, May 3

Stormy Cassie Christian, May 4

Jayveon Jourden Gray, May 15

Diaz Laela Ann, May 20

MARRIAGES

Erika Elaine Rocha and Celine Marie Jones, April 25

Angell Preciliano T Cardona and Yelitza A Castellanos Castilla, April 25

David P Smarrella and Stephanie C Cantu, April 26

Justo Gutierrez JR and Janie Lagunas, April 27

Alberto Mendoza Arguello and Candelaria MA Cervantes Espitia, April 28

James J Thompson and Debra Darlene Villarreal, April 30

Lorenzo Valentino Gonzales and Edward Eugene Stone, May 1

Johnathan Tin-Ho Don and Karen Anahi Ramirez, May 2

Raina Ali Kadhim and Carlos Alberto Jordan Diaz, May 3

Diane Ashley Pluff and Jairo Omolo Obungu, May 3

Gregory Matthew Lewellen and Robyn Ashley Barajas, May 3

Yolanda Washington Collins and Larry Dodd, May 3

Andrea Lynn Potter and Greyson Chisholm, May 3

Roswitha J Schwager and Charles Roy Rodriguez, May 4

Annette Andrea Salazar and Maria Aranza Cueto, May 4

Melissa Odalis Echegoyen and Jimy Jhonathan Sanchez Espinal, May 4

Kenneth Wayne Hudson and April S Bailey, May 5

Mary Gaynell Green and Wayne Christopher Wise, May 5

Ashley Nicole Temple and Mark Andrew Boneau, May 5

Harry Reiter and Leslie Ann Frederick, May 5

Loreana Andrea Molero and Luis Angel Garcia Cobos, May 6

William Anton Bena and Minerva Casero Bataller, May 6

Pedro Jose Gomez Ortuno and Jacqueline Espinoza, May 7

Scott Timothy King and Lisa Ann Scodari, May 7

Clayton Allen Martinez and Sarah Elizabeth Mendoza-Benitez, May 13

Eunique Brianna Kennamore and Jabari Dewalt Webster, May 14

Debby Adell Gilbreath and Terrance Michael Profitt, May 16

James Dale Yeager and Samantha Ann Gree, May 20

Danielle Lynn Mathew and Regino Miguel Gonzalez, May 20

Gloria Sofia Rincon and Pedro Alejandro Reyes, May 20

Eber Francisco Aleman Perez and Elena Del Carmen Hernandez Valdes, May 20

Raymond Van Clark and Marissa Isabel Tarango, May 21

Keith James Mclaughlin JR and Amy Gardea, May 21

Michael Aaron Ferrel and Taylor Lynn Beal, May 21

Alan Ralph Funderburk and Margot Matthews Leblanc, May 24

