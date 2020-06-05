DANBURY — Through hard work bolstered by a loving support system, Walker Mitchell is graduating tonight, despite losing both his dad and older brother in a three-year span.
Despite getting into a major car crash Monday, he will fulfill the promise he made to his father to graduate from Danbury High School.
“He is a kid that is full of energy, happy-go-lucky, but a hard worker,” Danbury High School Principal Crystal Pounds said. “I’ve been with him since he was in seventh grade, and I had his brother also.”
His brother, who died unexpectedly in 2019, was gentle and always kind, Pounds said.
“He had the biggest heart,” she said.
Mitchell is very excited to graduate high school, he said, especially since Monday made him question whether he’d be able to make it there. He got into a car crash on the way to a job interview and had to be taken by Life Flight to a hospital.
“I was coming to my house and I was crossing where 288 is and I didn’t see a car, and I thought it was further back, and I pulled out, and the next thing I know, I was in the back of an ambulance,” Mitchell said. “I was just going home to get dressed, coming from a buddy’s house ... where we were pig hunting the night before.”
He was going to interview for the county in Precinct 2, he said.
“I’m wanting to work on the road and bridge in the area,” Mitchell said. “I’d be working on basically roads and bridges that need to be fixed or take out roads that shouldn’t be there.”
He will interview again Monday, he said. He’s glad he can walk at his graduation at all.
“It’s just a broken collarbone, so I’m just going to wear my brace, but thankfully I can walk.”
The accident also caused some head trauma, his mom Yvonne Mitchell said.
“His head got pretty banged up,” she said. “I am so glad he’s OK and gets to graduate.”
The accident was the last of his problems encountered during his high school years, he said.
“Starting with the summer of my freshman year, I lost my dad to cancer,” Mitchell said. “And my mom promised him that I would graduate, and I promised my dad that I would graduate.”
After having lost his dad, he said, paying attention in school was hard.
“I’ve never really been a big fan of school, and after having lost my dad, it was tough,” he said. “Maybe if I didn’t have my mom, I would have dropped out because I really didn’t have an interest in school.”
He kept pushing through school with the support of his mom, taking summer classes as needed he said until another event pushed his morale down again right as he was ending his junior year.
“So, at the end of my junior year, I was at a graduation party, and my mom told me that my brother Wyatt was coming home,” Mitchell said. “I thought, ‘Oh! Maybe I’ll get to see him!”’
But he never got to see his brother, he said.
“He came home and, he passed away,” Mitchell said.
His brother’s death distracted him from school more than before, he said.
“I really didn’t see myself graduating if it wasn’t for my mom and my next-door neighbor,” Mitchell said. “She is a college professor and also a high school math teacher, and, maybe, if it wasn’t for them, then I probably wouldn’t have graduated. My mom, she stayed on my butt every day, she made sure I did what I needed to do, and it was a hassle, and I’m very thankful.”
And then the pandemic struck, which made school work harder, he said.
“I need more in-person, one-on-one instruction, and then with the coronavirus, I found myself distracted,” he said.
His mom added that if it wasn’t for the help of their neighbor Barbie Hicks, then he may not have graduated.
“She lives right across the street from us, and she teaches math at Angleton and she did teach at San Jac’s,” she said. “Any kids that she’s ever had in Angleton or Danbury, where she also taught for a while, can say that she goes the extra mile for her students.”
Her son has a lot of people in the Danbury community that really love him, she said.
“Derrick Dees, for one, he’s been a really big help to Walker, and Barbie,” she said. “It’s been crazy because the school was so much different than when I went to school, and with all of this online stuff, you know, Google Classroom, I was constantly running across the road to my neighbor Barbie asking for help teaching him.”
His principal, she said, has been his principal since junior high.
“She’s always been there for Walker, too,” she said.
He remembers her guiding him through school for years, he said.
“That’s one that I’m, going to miss, believe it or not,” he said.
A teacher’s assistant at Danbury High School, Misty Wright, was also a big help, he said.
“She helped me out in all subjects,” he said.
All of the people that cared about him pushed him to graduate, his mom said.
“So a lot of why Walker’s graduating is about the people that cared about him and pushed him through,” she said.
