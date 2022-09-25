ALVIN — After a longtime Alvin firefighter helped extinguish an "engulfed" mobile home fire, a check of his vital signs raised no cause for concern, authorities said. Not long after, however, he was found dead at his home, leaving a hole in the volunteer department.
Charles D. Krampota's death Friday is classified as being in the the line of duty death because he died unexpectedly within 48 hours after participating in a structure fire response, Alvin Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Salter said.
"It's ruled as a line of duty death because of exertion, adrenaline and the physical demands of any fire," Salter said. "It can take a toll. When there is a line of duty death, entities must confirm if the fire was or was not caused by arson. The cause is even more important and is currently being investigated."
Krampota's son, Seth, called EMS shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after finding his father, Alvin Fire Chief Rex Klesel said.
"It was unexpected," Klesel said. "Charles was a dedicated member of the fire department, holding the rank of captain for quite a few years. We could always depend on him being on calls."
Hours before, at about 10:19 a.m., the fire department responded to an engulfed mobile home off Susie Lane in Alvin. Krampota, 60, performed his normal duties, including going in with an air tank and pumping the fire truck while on the scene, Klesel said.
Afterward, he went to rehab, which is a form of check-in with the EMS at the scene to get his vitals checked, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary, the chief said.
"All firefighters go and get their vitals taken at the end of the incident," Salter said. "I don't know what his vitals were, but I know he didn't leave the scene in an ambulance. So to our knowledge, there was no reason to believe there was something going on. After the incident was done, he left and went home as all the firefighters do."
There were no injuries at the scene, and the residents were not home at the time of the fire. The mobile home was a total loss, Salter said.
Salter served directly under Krampota, who spend two decades with the Alvin department, Salter said.
"I was in his line. Each of our six captains has between nine and 12 firefighters that they are directly responsible for. He was who I reported to on a fire scene," Salter said.
Along with working for the department, Krampota was a maintenance employee for Alvin ISD.
"He was the guy that if anything broke, it didn't matter what department it was," Salter said. "He was the guy who gave the blessing or knew how to fix it."
In his character, Krampota had a dedication to volunteer service, Salter said.
"Charles was one of those people that would genuinely serve anyone and everyone around him," Salter said. "He did not have a temper, he never got into arguments, and he was a genuine servant in everything that he did. The amount of work he did for the school district, he was an on-call employee and worked all hours of the day."
The Brazoria County Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal's office are leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, Salter said.
"This is quite a shock to the fire department family," Klesel said.
