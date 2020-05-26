DANBURY — City council is trying to figure out the best ways to safely reopen city facilities, including City Hall and Danbury Community Center, while also hiring a new police chief.
Council and Mayor Melinda Strong discussed these plans and how to spend the city’s federal coronavirus relief funds until about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, when they agreed to have a special meeting to revisit the issue.
“There will be different things we need to purchase to sanitize in order to keep us in compliance when we reopen, but no decision has been made on spending that money for sure,” Councilwoman Heather Martin said by phone Monday. “We still have many options, options that will all be discussed in our next special meeting.”
Council did unanimously approve a hand sanitizing station for the county’s Danbury library branch, she said.
“The one major thing that’s still on our minds, and that we have yet to agree upon, is the safest and best way to reopen city call, the community center, the city’s park and the city’s softball and baseball complex,” Martin said.
Skrabanek Park, the Danbury Community Center, the American Legion Sports Complex and the city’s municipal court have been closed since the city declared a disaster, though city hall’s drive-thru is utilized.
Danbury City Hall has a built-in drive-thru window that hadn’t been used before the pandemic, Martin said.
“We’ve never really used it, so as a safety precaution for employees, we’ve used it while we’ve been under the disaster declaration,” Martin said. “That way people can use it to pay their utilities, get building permits or to do any city business that they needed to do.”
City hall remains operable for phone calls, faxes, emails and drive-thru visitors during regular business hours.
“You just can’t physically walk through,” Martin said. “And we’ve been doing that since the day we’ve been closed to the public, though we’ve always been available.”
The special meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at city hall, 6102 5th St., and is open to the public.
“I’d like to get us reopened as soon as possible, but I’d also like to make sure that our employees are kept as safe as possible, and that we’re in line with Governor Abbot’s rules,” Martin said. “We just need to make sure that we keep everything in line with the best next steps forward.”
Council went into a closed-to-the-pubic session to select candidates to interview for police chief, City Attorney Laurence E. Boyd said.
“We’re still in the process of accepting applications and doing interviews, and that’s as far as that’s gotten,” Martin said.
Mark Pritchard resigned from the position in early March after less than two months in the role, calling the city’s “political realm” a “little too unstable.”
Meanwhile, the city’s website remains under construction and should go live within the next couple of weeks, she said.
“The website is in the process of being built through CivicsPlus, and the hope is that it goes live in June,” Martin said. “It was held behind due to the coronavirus.”
