LAKE JACKSON — How to aid small businesses with their facades and canopies and the upcoming construction of a new animal control facility on Canna Lane occupied the bulk of discussion among City Council members during their meeting this week.
Three-fourths of downtown businesses are not interested in facade improvements, but that still leaves one-fourth in favor, Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said during Monday’s meeting, noting she talked with many personally.
“They don’t want it to look like a Pearland strip center,” she said.
Councilman Vinay Singhania argued the city already removed canopies at its own cost, and the only ones who benefit from new facades and canopies are the businesses themselves. But Seth pushed back.
“The city benefits from the drawing of customers to the downtown area,” Seth said. “The city 100 percent subsists on sales tax revenue.”
City Manager Modesto Mundo detailed the city’s inability to maintain canopies that were deteriorating, such as the one at the former Smithhart’s Grill.
The city allocated $460,000 into the canopy project to help small businesses and has spent $359,000 to date, he said.
Talk turned toward a city grant program in which it would waive permit fees for canopies. For a $10,000 canopy, that would save the business about $225, officials said.
Members didn’t read a decision and plan to bring it up again at a future meeting.
In other business, Lindsey Thorn of Thorn Architects said significant progress has been made in the design of the new animal control facility.
“We’re about 50 percent done with design completion,” Thorn said. “We want to create a really happy environment so they’re (the public) happy to come in.”
The plans for the two-story facility include covered awnings for families to play with dogs outside, a pen big enough for a horse or other large animal and a cat holding area on the first floor. The administrative area for employees would be upstairs.
Thorn estimates the facility to be about 13,000 square feet, with 2,700 square feet designated for administration, and 8,200 square feet for dogs and cats.
He hopes the bidding and permitting process will begin in mid-July with a signed contract by mid-September and construction to begin by mid-October. Thorn said that preordering will be important to the process to lock in prices with local sources to help maintain costs.
Edith Fisher presented the annual report from the Brazosport Chamber’s tourism arm and stated hotel occupancy taxes were up 39 percent from last year along with an 18 percent increase in direct travel spending.
