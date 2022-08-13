LAKE JACKSON — Residents along with Brazoria and Galveston County officials were brought together Thursday evening by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Gulf Coast Center to share mental health experiences and request resources.
In a collaborative effort to bring awareness to mental health, NAMI and Gulf Coast Center designed the forum of nine officials at the Lake Jackson Civic Center for representatives from both counties to hear requests on needed resources for citizens.
The panel included state Rep. Mayes Middleton, state Rep. Cody Vasut, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, Galveston Pct. 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes, Galveston Mental Health Court Judge Wayne Mallia and Galveston Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
Representatives from Brazoria County included District Director for Sen. Joan Huffman’s Office Gloria Millsap, County Court at Law 4 Judge Lori Rickert and Sheriff Bo Stallman.
Bill Ahlstrom of Angleton opened public comments by asking for extra transportation to get to the Gulf Coast Center.
“I am in the Substance Use Disorder Program, from a referral by my primary care physician, while others in my recovery group were there under court order,” he said. “I only live a few minutes from the Gulf Coast Center and have a vehicle and a driver’s license, but if you live in the southern part or Alvin and don’t have a license, you can get a bus pass that will get you to and from GCC for treatment. However, there are certain areas in northern Brazoria County where the bus option is unavailable.”
The center expects clients to attend all scheduled appointments and after three unexcused absences, it’s possible to get terminated from the program, Ahlstrom said.
“A person in my group who lives in Northern Brazoria County has to occasionally use a car service to get to his appointments and it costs him over hundreds of dollars,” Ahlstrom said. “I’m asking for additional public transportation for those who live in served areas of the county and still need to get to GCC It shouldn’t matter where you live.”
Residents one after another pleaded their case to the panel for resources or shared their stories battling mental health issues. Gulf Coast Center CEO Felicia Jeffery asked the nine to keep an open mind.
“We’re asking you to continue to fund what we’ve funded and more to expand services and get critical services to Texans,” she said. “In the back of your mind, I want you to think, ‘Is it possible to get help for our veterans and crisis care to our children and more money to our workers for providing those services?’ That’s what we want you to think about.”
Team leader from Gulf Coast Center, Brooke Camarata of League City, also asked for funding to get programs more well known in the counties.
“I am a team lead for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities services and have a five-year-old son on the autism spectrum,” Camarata said. “My life has revolved around IDD for years, but the experience with my son and at work made me realize the depth of people who don’t know about their services. So I would like to ask you to increase funding to the local IDD center to give people more access to the services.”
Another topic of interest was mental health resources for students and staff of the school district from Pearland ISD administrator and licensed counselor Chenda Moore.
“Student support counselors were added to the junior high and high school campuses to better support students individually and in small groups,” Moore said. “I have seen the positive impact on the campuses and in my school district with the additional staff. However, more mental health support is needed at the elementary level, specifically kindergarten through sixth grade. School counselors are seeing more young students presenting with mental health issues even making a suicidal outcry.”
The shortage of teachers has forced the remaining staff to increase responsibility, and in some cases, districts are not filling the positions due to financial strain, she said.
“We need the partnership with our mental health agencies to continue to provide the continuity of care for our students and families,” Moore said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shane Vandergrift, who leads the department’s mental health unit, also presented, giving statistics on the number of suicides that happen every year.
“For every suicide death, there are 26 reported attempts, 70 people with a plan and 265 serious thoughts,” Vandergrift said. “Last year, there were 62 completed suicides, and this year from Jan to June, there have been 38.”
He also mentioned programs for those in need, such as C.A.R.E.S., Creating Awareness and Responding to Emergency Safely from the sheriff’s office, the IPad program from the Gulf Coast Center and mental health courts in Galveston County, and S.T.O.P. for Stop Talk and Overcome Pain.
Survivors shared their stories about mental health. Brooke Peterson of Sugar Land spoke about how programs have helped her.
“I spent my 20s caught in untreated mental illness and used drugs and alcohol to self-medicate,” she said. “The result was being in the most pain I’ve ever been in and the lowest point in my life. At the age of 26, I decided to end my life. I felt there was no way out and decided to overdose on prescription medication and alcohol and died. I was brought back by medical intervention. I know there is a reason I’m still on this earth — because I was given mental health resources and treatment.”
As a trauma survivor, she knows how helpful the programs are and said everyone would benefit from a program like NAMI.
Josh Baker, a board member for VOW-22, and suicide prevention and support organization for veterans, expressed the impacts of mental health on men and women after they leave the service.
“As a Marine veteran who has felt there was no one there for him and there were no options left, I can empathize with the veterans we assist during recovery,” he said. “The challenges that many veterans face outside the stigma of admitting they are broken is the fact they can’t access V.A. health promptly. I have known many veterans who contacted the V.A. for counseling only to be told the quickest appointment is months away. Veterans need access to timely mental health services close to where they live. In the future, I ask you to advocate for veterans to have access to mental health services, whether a government or private facility.”
The idea of the event and collaboration was to have an opportunity for NAMI to present to elected officials the issues that the folks in the community are facing daily, Executive Director Jan Melis said.
“This presented the opportunity for the people attending to hear about this and help reduce some of the stigmas around mental health,” she said. “I think it pushed for looking at the needs we have in this community to provide more transportation, provide beds, provide more services.”
Vasut plans to bring back the comments to the legislature to discuss more resources, he said.
“It’s inspiring to hear the personal testimonies of those who have been a part of our mental health care system. It’s eye-opening,” Vasut said. “We recognize that mental health care is not where it needs to be in Texas, and we have a lot of work to do. But, I’m encouraged about the next session and what we can accomplish, whether increasing resources for mental health care, hospital beds or changing policies and procedures.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.