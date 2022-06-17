LAKE JACKSON — TDECU has appointed a longtime executive as its market president for Lake Jackson and Brazoria County as the credit union seeks to strengthen its community relationship after a period of explosive growth.
Josh Brian, a Brazoria County native who joined TDECU in 2008, has spent significant time working out of the Lake Jackson office and looks forward to it being his home base, he said.
“When I came to TDECU in 2008, it was a very different organization and we did things differently, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to some of those foundational things that we were doing and getting more engaged in Southern Brazoria County,” Brian said.
TDECU leadership has heard grumblings from Southern Brazoria County members in recent years that the credit union had lost touch with the community of its birth, he said. The move to make him a market president demonstrates the importance the institution places on the area, he said. Creating the role as a high executive level supports the message that TDECU values the communities that helped build it.
“The way I look at it is, I feel like we’ve heard that and we’re listening to our membership, we’re listening to the community,” Brian said. “I know that we’ve been heavily involved in the Houston market as we try to develop that market a little bit and we’ve invested.
“Now we’ve taken our eye off the home base and we’re basically reinvesting back in that. You’ll start seeing through our community efforts, through our investments and things like that that we’re going to be a lot more engaged and showing up how we have in the past.”
Since 2019, Brian has overseen strategic partnerships for TDECU. His work includes overseeing key relationships with the University of Houston, the Houston Texans and Buc-ee’s, as well as leading community outreach and volunteer efforts through TDECU Cares, the company said in a news release.
Among his accomplishments is the renewal of the relationship with Buc-ee’s this year with expanded benefits for its Platinum Mastercard holders.
“One thing I look forward to doing is getting Southern Brazoria County engaged with those,” Brian said. “You know, bringing in Texans players, bringing some of the excitement of those partnerships down to Southern Brazoria County.”
Brian’s mission in Lake Jackson includes expanding its role in community development, he said. That includes TDECU’s plans for a reinvestment project in Southern Brazoria County still in its formative stages.
“Josh is a long-tenured, proven and dynamic TDECU leader who harnesses his expert banking knowledge and genuine enthusiasm to help people and organizations on their financial journeys,” TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to support and lead our commitments to the community where we were founded.”
The partnerships are an important part of the big picture for TDECU as they help build the brand and the credit union’s financial foundation, Brian said.
“We don’t want to take our eye off where we started and where we have our core membership,” he said. “I really want to make sure people in Southern Brazoria County understand our partnerships, they can engage in them and we can bring some of these partnerships down there so we can enjoy the spoils of the partnership.”
Brian is a graduate of Pearland High School who earned his bachelor of business management from Houston Baptist University. His wife is a teacher in Pearland ISD, where their children are students.
(1) entry
Nope, TDECU still doesn’t get it. It’s about the $15 million dollars you stole from share holders for football stadium naming rights in HOUSTON. I want my annual shareholder cash back, higher CD rates, and lower interest rates, and I don’t see how naming a guy with this press release bragging point as someone who will do that: “Brian has overseen strategic partnerships for TDECU”. I see that as someone that will continue to spend shareholder money on things that are exciting for the Board of Directors and not return it to shareholders.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.