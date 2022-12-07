FREEPORT — Downtown zoning questions have been volleyed between Freeport’s Planning Commission and the City Council for some time, and the city’s planners have returned serve.
The commission had public hearings during a special meeting Monday to address some of the issues, beginning with allowing the use of first floor space for loft housing in the downtown development zone.
A look at amending regulations to allow for existing housing to retain legal conformance in the case of property destruction followed. Essentially, property owners downtown have found themselves in a situation where the city’s codes would not allow them to repair and rebuild their homes if they were more than 50 percent destroyed by an event such as a fire or hurricane.
There has also been a push to allow for hotel and motel use in the downtown zoning district under a limited-use classification.
While some in the city’s government have suggested zoning exemptions could be granted in the case a disastrous event occurs, there has been pressure to codify things rather than rely on individual votes.
Some of the changes result from the city wanting to shore up the downtown area according to a plan from the Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board. That entity is against the proposals offered Monday.
“The Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board is opposed to the ordinance change for the downtown area, for either 100 percent residential with no restrictions or by special use permit,” Board Chairwoman Margaret McMahan said on behalf of their group. “Either option will severely debilitate the success of the Main Street Program, which heavily affects the success of the museum.”
The board expressed a fear changes could hamper commercial growth they have tried to cultivate in similar fashion to other nearby “uninterrupted retail pedestrian blocks.”
However, “work-live units,” in which residential use could be found in the back of a business, would have the board’s support, McMahan said.
Commissioner Eric Hayes suggested the ordinance allowing for the repair and rebuilding of homes in the event of destruction be voted on, while the other items be tabled for further discussion.
“In regard to the three ordinances you have before you, because of the fact that we’re amending the zoning ordinance, we had to notify everyone in the downtown plus 200 feet from the downtown by mail as well as public notice for that, so if it is tabled and you do continue with that they’ll have to re-notify that,” City Manager Tim Kelty told the commission.
Committee member Pam Dancy also expressed a desire to have a workshop, saying she wanted to allow input from multiple sources beyond what they had received as part of the public hearing.
“We all want what’s best for the city. All of us,” Dancy said. “That’s why there’s so many committees and volunteers and I want us all to work together, because the Main Street has wonderful people on it.”
The commission decided to move forward with Hayes’ suggestion and unanimously approved the change allowing for the rebuilding of homes, with Karla Clark abstaining. It now goes to City Council, which has the final say on its approval.
Hayes suggested setting up a workshop for the tabled items in 2023.
“As far as I’m concerned, we may as well wait until council is complete before we even send it to council,” Hayes said.
City Council is down one member and a special election will be held next year to fill the Ward D seat vacated by Troy Brimage.
City Council was scheduled to address the commission’s recommendations, but failed to create a quorum to have its regular meeting. Mayor Brooks Bass set a special meeting for Dec. 12.
