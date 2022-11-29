Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Women in Astronomy: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. From being hired for essential, tedious work such as analyzing photographs of stars for brightness and color, women have moved on to make important discoveries about stars’ distance and structure. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Wednesday
Coffee With CASA: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free fingerprints and ID cards. Call 979-308-4576.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Old Town Spring for shopping. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person and all travelers are to pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Thursday
Holiday on the Brazos: 6 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Vendors, artwork, bounce houses, photo booth, face painting, fireworks, food and more. Free event. Call 979-233-3526 or visit www.freeport.tx.us.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Dec. 14; winners announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Friday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas sing-along with members. Bring a dish to share. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Giving Tree Stroll: 2 to 7 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Holiday Christmas Open House: 1 to 5 p.m. Holiday open houses at participating Brazoria businesses. Vendors welcome to set up in front of So & Sew, The Depot and the Rambling Rose Antique Store. No charge for setup. Call Janet at 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Dec. 14; winners announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net
Gingerbread House Contest: 6 to 8 p.m. at Alvin Historic Depot Centre 200 Depot Centre Blvd., Alvin. Free, family friendly and open to the public; (13 years and older) pre- registration required. Hosted by Alvin Parks and Recreation. Call 281-388-4299.
The Christmas Train: 6 to 9 p.m. weekends through Dec. 23 at Victory Camp, 1407 Victory Lane, Alvin. Enjoy a ride through a winter wonderland in open-air railroad coaches. Call 281-388-2267.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Dec. 19. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
