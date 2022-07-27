With the number of organizations giving away back-to-school supplies, families wondering where they will find the money to prepare their kids for the new year can rest a little easier.
All around the county, groups are organizing giveaways of backpacks, necessities like pens and paper, and other requirements to prepare students for learning. Some groups will have just a couple dozen backpacks filled with supplies to give away, while the Brazoria County Dream Center numbers its benefactors in the thousands.
Here is a rundown of some of the places where parents can get a helping hand with school supplies and other necessities before the start of the school year, broken down by city. Groups not included are welcome to submit their information to community@thefacts.com to have their event promoted in The Facts.
ANGLETON
First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., will have its third annual community back-to-school festival starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The event is open to everyone, and at least 750 backpacks will be available.
“We will be offering free haircuts, dental exams, eye exams, hot meals, health screens, backpacks with school supplies,” Pastor Joel McKinnon said.
To keep the kids occupied, plenty of fun is mixed in.
“Bounce houses, playgrounds, police cars, fire trucks will be available for kids and blood donations can be made, too,” McKinnon said. “We are here for you and you can count on us. We expect to be finished by 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.”
Apostolics of Angleton’s giveaway will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at 201 Lorrain St.
“It’s at 10 a.m. directed toward our kids, and also every kid that shows up can get a backpack which will have school supplies,” Pastor Matt Clark said. “Just show up and be a part of the service with us and that’s all you got to do.”
Donations are being accepted if anyone wants to contributed.
“If anybody wants to donate, they can donate. It’s not necessary, but it helps in buying more supplies,” Clark said.
There will be no age limit for recipients who might be worried if their kids are too old.
“We have backpacks for younger and older kids,” Clark said. “If we get a ton of people and we don’t have enough backpacks we will take their names, so we can also get them a backpack with supplies. We are going to do our best to have as many backpacks as we can.”
For information, call Apostolics of Angleton at 979-215-9790.
Hell’s Lovers Brazoria County motorcycle club will distribute backpacks and school supplies from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 16196 S. Highway 288-B in Angleton.
The group is collecting donations today and Thursday at TownePlace Suites on Highway 332 to help support the giveaway.
BRAZORIA
Zion Temple AME Church will have a back-to-school festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4199 FM 521.
“It is for anybody in Brazoria County,” organizer Tanesha Britton said. “Pens, pencils, folders, spiral notebooks, papers and markers will be given.”
Families could sign up in advance and request specific supplies they would need, but those who did not register still can attend and receive generic supplies.
The church welcomes people to donate supplies to put toward the effort and can make arrangments to drop them off or have them picked up, Britton said.
“We always take donations. The more donations we get the more supplies we can get,” Britton said. “If we have extra supplies, we will see which schools did not get a lot of help and donate the rest to them.”
First Assembly of God will host its distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at 600 S Market St.
It will be a first-come, first-serve event, so residents should get there early to receive supplies and backpacks. There will be 500 backpacks will be available for Columbia-Brazoria ISD elementary-age students.
All students must be present in order to receive their school supplies.
The school supplies giveaway was made possible by the partnering of Brazoria First Assembly, First Baptist Church Brazoria and BTel.
CLUTE
The Brazoria County Dream Center will have its annual back-to-school bash from 7:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at 792 Brazosport Blvd. S.
Dream Center is still in need of supplies and donations to meet the number of families asking for assistance, which is up significantly over recent years, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We need basic supplies such as notebooks and crayons and such that we can help people who are on the waiting list,” Willis said. “We can make a backpack for $25 or people can donate the supplies needed to be able to give away.”
The Dream Center required families to register in advance so it can determine how many backpacks and other supplies it needs. Families who registered will get their supplies Aug. 6.
“They will receive a backpack full of supplies, food for the first week of lunches, a personal hygiene kit for each child, brand new tennis shoes and haircut vouchers that we coordinated with local vendors,” Willis said.
If residents did not register, they will still have an opportunity to receive something.
“We are at max capacity at this time and we will have a waiting list if we have any more supplies coming in. Those who just show up and are not registered can get on the waiting list to see if we have any supplies left,” Willis said. “Again ,we are asking for people to come to donate as we are overwhelmed with the number of registrations.”
The main supplies organizers are asking people to donate are backpacks, notebook paper, 24-count crayons, bottles of glues, composition notebooks, glue sticks, plastic poly pocket folders with brads, 12-pack pencils, spiral notebooks and 12-pack colored pencils.
For information, visit www.bcdreamcenter.org/b2sb.
Stuff the Bus, sponsored by the Junior Service League of Brazosport to benefit students in Brazosport and Angleton ISDs, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Kroger stores in Clute and Angleton.
Unlike other drives that pass out essentials like pencils and paper, Stuff the Bus focuses on items that can prevent illnesses from spreading in the confines of classrooms.
A bus parked outside each store will be used to collect items including facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, adhesive bandages, baby wipes, resealable bags, feminine hygiene products and disposable rubber gloves.
