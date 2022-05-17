Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Beauty and the Beast” auditions: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Freeport LNG Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Auditions will consist of song, dance and script readings. Call 979-265-7661.
On the Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swamp Shack, 111 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Updates on community resources provided to our neighbors in need. Email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com or dlw101556@gmail.com.
Reception for ACC Regents Leaving Board: 5 p.m. in the Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Reception to recognize the service of regents Roger Stuksa and Andy Tacquard. Open to public. Call 281-756-3600.
West Columbia Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Freeport Preschool Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Shakespeare’s Skies.” Explore Shakespeare’s view of the night sky. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wellness Center, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive Angleton. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Lake Jackson Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St. Limited space. Call 979-415-2590.
First Capitol Pool Swim Lesson registration: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers Room, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-2266 or 979-345-3123.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, at 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through June at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Wednesday
Brazoria County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, 3602 CR 45, Angleton. Remember officers who died in the line of duty. Call 979-849-2441.
Teens Mang + More: 5 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. in the board room of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Annual memorial service and recognitions. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Quarterly Membership Meeting: 11 a.m. registration and networking, 11:45 a.m. program at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. KC Conway, economist and futurist, will discuss “The Future of Brazoria County and Port Freeport.” $30 member, $40 nonmember, $500 table sponsorship for eight; $10 fee if invoiced. Registration online. Register at brazoriacountyeda.com.
Peace Officers Memorial Day: 9 a.m. at Clute Police Department, 104 E. Main St., Clute. Ceremony honoring federal, state, and local officers that have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. Contact Rosie Poitevint 979-265-2541 or rpoitevint@ci.clute.tx.us.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Classroom A, Lake Jackson. Mask required. Email Dwight W. Steffler at dstefflet@comcast.net.
Free Farmers Market: 3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St. Sweeny, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org
St. Thomas Food Pantry: 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Food Pantry, 415 S. Erskine St., Angleton. Drive-thru event. Free and open to the public. Variety of perishable and non-perishable items. Call 979-248-8535.
Freeport Film Club: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St. Contact Christi Wesley at 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
BCLS Can Help Discover Outdoors: 4 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
First Capitol Pool Swim Lesson Registration: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-2266 or 979-345-3123.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.