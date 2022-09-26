FREEPORT — A show of support and strength against addiction was seen at Freeport Municipal Park.
The fifth Walk for Recovery, hosted Saturday by the Brazoria County Recovery Committee, invited the community to learn everything they could about the resources available in the battle against addiction. Many organizations from around Brazoria County specializing in recovery, counseling, mental health and more participated to speak with everyone and to show their support.
“Awareness is really important," community member Donna Cunningham said. "People see the resources and reach out. Before, they didn't have anybody to talk to. Here they can talk about everything — counseling, recovery resources, everything.”
Along with the many community organizations, the event featured free food, games, equine therapy, music, a dance performance, as well as the presentation of scholarships. Appreciation awards for two retiring county judges who have helped the committee and the walk’s founder, Brandye Toombs, to grow the event into the community event it is.
“We get a lot of people out here trying to bring awareness to the disease of addiction in our community and find resources,” Toombs said. “We are awarding scholarships to those who are going through recovery and just want to make something of their life, and of course, we are celebrating Judge Pat Sebesta and Judge Lori Rickert for their continued support on the process of this program.”
The overlaying mission of the program and of the committee is to offer routes to recovery, but it also works to break the stigma against mental health and addiction, which is a main reason that the Walk for Recovery is an all-inclusive community event.
“There's this 'not in my backyard' stigma going around and I'm like, come on y'all. Everyone's human and people make mistakes, and we have to learn from those mistakes in order to better ourselves,” said Roderick Mayfield, Gulf Coast Center representative and recovering addict. “Stuff like this helps those who don't understand recovery and what it means, and these resources here really help people who are dealing with addiction, PTSD or anxiety, depression, mental health issues also, as well as other things.”
Many organizations set up booths to provide pamphlets and educational materials on recovery and the options available, from rehab and counseling facilities to free Narcan training and equine therapy. But another resource that was focused on by Al-Anon was counseling available for family members of those struggling with addiction as they are also affected by the disease.
“Addiction is a family disease,” Sheri Denton said. “Every addict or alcoholic has somebody who loves them in the background. Who is typically being affected by the disease. It makes them irritable and unreasonable and very unhappy and the whole family is affected, and we offer an outlet to help them work through that.”
Many attendees are repeat visitors and recovering addicts, and they find themselves coming not to find resources but to help support the message and the effort of the committee.
“I've been coming here every year and every year there's more and more people showing support of the community for recovering addicts and alcoholics, this is very heartwarming,” visitor Darlene Stuart said. “For me myself, it was extremely important to have the community behind me because alcoholics and addicts feel very isolated and lonely in their recovery, and it's extremely important for them to have support.”
