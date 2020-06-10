The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Freeport Police Department are working together to investigate a possible recent kidnapping, though investigators have not been able to confirm whether it was an actual kidnapping, an official said.
“It’s kind of a crazy case,” Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said. “We know that a 30-year-old female was assaulted. We do not know at this point if it was an actual kidnapping. … That’s not confirmed.”
The woman is not being forthcoming with information, which is making it difficult for investigators to substantiate what charge they’re actually looking at, Snelgrove said.
“I feel sure a lot of that is due to her fear of possible retaliation or whatnot, but that’s something the investigators are trying to work through at this time,” he said.
When a witness is not forthcoming with information, it may be because they’re scared, and in some cases it takes time to get the information out, Snelgrove said.
“Many times these victims are threatened if they talk,” he said.
The sheriff’s office received a call at 12:40 p.m. Sunday which cited a disturbance in progress in the 7000 block of CR 683, outside of Sweeny, Snelgrove said.
The woman was found in the 500 block of West Eighth Street in Freeport, and the call came in as a kidnapping, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
“She was able to escape through a window and then run over to a neighbor’s house and call the police,” Garivey said.
She was very anxious and distraught, and claimed she’d been kidnapped near Sweeny, Garivey said. Freeport police immediately got her medical attention, and because Sweeny is out of their jurisdiction, turned the case over to the county, he said.
There’s evidence to suggest the assault could have happened in Freeport, but investigators don’t know that for sure, Snelgrove said.
“We don’t know where she was assaulted because she’s not telling us,” he said. “We’ve got reason to believe this was an ongoing incident that went from Sweeny and continued into Freeport.”
The woman is now is safe, he said.
“There’s so many unknowns still in this case,” Snelgrove said. “There’s a reason she’s not telling us something. We want to find out why before something further might take place.”
There had not been an arrest or arrest warrant issued as of Tuesday afternoon, but they are actively working on it, Snelgrove said.
The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.