DANBURY — As fifth-grader Avery Smith shyly explained how fourth-grade teacher Alicia Neubauer’s kindness was so meaningful to her, Neubauer reached over and gave her a huge, emotional hug.
It was the capper on a whirlwind of activity that marked the inaugural delivery of the Danbury Education Foundation’s Shine Bright Teacher Award, currently planned to be given to one deserving educator in each of the district’s schools per quarter.
Neubauer’s embrace certainly seemed to echo what Smith wrote in the nomination she made. “She is always so nice to me, she gives me the best hugs, encouraged me to keep writing creatively and I always know that she loves me.”
Part of what made the awards special to the teachers was that they were nominated by students.
“This is even more special than all the grants I’ve gotten, because I was nominated by a student in memory of someone I really cared about, so this means the world to me,” Neubauer said, holding back a tear.
“It’s amazing. You try to make a difference with everybody and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but just to know that they recognize that I try means a lot to me,” said Patty Bowles, who has worked as a health and science teacher for the high school among other duties over the past six years.
She had been nominated by Kyla Jasso, who praised her listening skills and good advice, as well as her status as a role model.
Steve Davis, a history teacher for the junior high, rounded off the trio, with student Ethan Davenport calling him his favorite teacher due to an unique mix of an energetic demeanor and a disciplined classroom.
As the trail of people came to his door and yelled, “Surprise,” Davis popped out of the room. He threw his hands in the air and joked with them. “I’m retiring? It’s been wonderful. I’ll see you all later,” he said.
He then gave his sincere thanks for the award.
“No teacher has more fun than me,” Davis said.
The foundation’s Shine Bright Award was inspired by the Taylor Whitley Foundation’s Show Up Awards that are distributed throughout Brazoria County, but tries to forge its own path by being specifically for teachers in Danbury ISD.
“The Show Up Award is really for the Taylor Whitley Foundation and that sort of encompasses all schools," said Mandy Kay, president of finance and governance for the Danbury Education Fund. "The Shine Bright Award had money donated in someone’s honor that passed away and it was the mother of someone who was a founding member of the Danbury Education Foundation Board.”
The person being honored is long term Angleton educator Pamela Kay Reed. Her daughter, Angela Dees, was a founding member of the foundation in Danbury and she decided she wanted the money to do something good for teachers.
The recipients are given a certificate delivered by members of the Danbury Education Foundation, accompanied by a drumline and a cheer squad. They are also presented by a student that nominated them. The honor comes complete with some swag and a $100 gift card.
Three of Reed’s grandchildren currently attend the Danbury school system and they, along with Dees and her husband, Derrick, went along for the presentations.
“It’s rewarding. It definitely brings back a lot of emotion," Dees said. "My mom was a lifelong educator, so I know that this is something that would be special for her and she would love rewarding the teachers. Especially when you know the teachers and most of them have taught your children. It’s special."
