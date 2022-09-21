DANBURY

Man dies in crash

A League City man died in a head-on crash after swerving into an adjacent lane, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 12:09 p.m. Monday on Highway 35, about three miles southwest of Danbury, when two vehicles collided, leaving 79-year-old Ronald Steven Shapiro dead, authorities said.

Shapiro was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu going north when his car collided with a 2002 Ford F-250 being driven by a 27-year-old man from Alvin, said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse.

As the Ford truck was traveling south, Shapiro crossed the roadway and collided with it, Burse said.

Shapiro was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was not injured, Burse said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was available Tuesday.

