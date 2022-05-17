The Holiday Lakes Town Council will consider bids on resale properties through the Brazoria County Tax Office during its regular meeting today.
In other news, the council will canvass the results of the May 7 election, discuss changes to applications, fees and deposits for rental of the Community Center, and consider re-spraying Lake Aniak due to lilies.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Lakes Municipal Building, 195 N. Texas Ave.
JONES CREEK
Drainage projects back on agenda
The Board of Alderman will consider action on drainage improvement projects, including Robinhood Lane and Nelson Court, and receive an update from Drainage Liaison Corey Thomas during its meeting tonight.
In other business, the board will discuss Housing and Urban Development street improvement projects, the delegation of village correspondence roles for speaking to media sources and canvassing of the May 7 election results.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
OYSTER CREEK
More game room discussion planned
After follow-up actions regarding two game rooms recently shut down after an investigation into reported cash payouts, Oyster Creek City Council will consult further on the matter with its city attorney in closed session.
Following the closed meeting, the Council will consider amending the hearing date for the termination of game room permits.
Other business will include amending the hearing date for a termination of the specific use permit and RV park license of Windswept RV Park. There will also be discussion of collecting bids for storm debris removal.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
