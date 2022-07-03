RICHWOOD — The city is restricting how residents can use water in response to continued drought conditions that weren't eased much by recent rains.
Richwood instituted Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan Friday afternoon. The city received just less than two inches of rain since midnight Friday, but pointed out in its statement that most of the places that feed its watershed haven't received any.
Activating the restrictions is for multiple reasons, Councilman Matt Yarborough said Saturday. It protects the city's infrastructure, allows it to maintain safe water levels and safeguards its water sources, he said.
"I think it's best for us to work with Brazosport Water Authority and their overall contingency plans, and I think it was needed," Yarborough said. "Other cities have stepped up their contingency plan or will do so shortly."
Neighboring Lake Jackson moved to Stage 1 of its plan Tuesday after Brazosport Water Authority, which supplies nine Brazoria County communities, had raised its plan to Stage 2.
Stage 2 of Richwood's drought contingency plan is put into effect during moderate water shortage conditions. While Stage 1 limits outdoor uses of water, such as restricting when residents can perform landscape watering and now allowing outdoor faucets and hoses to run continuously, Stage 2 expands to prohibit water-related recreation/amusement facilities supplied by city water from operating and running decorative features such as fountains that do not recirculate the water.
Other prohibited actions include washing down sidewalks, driveways, hard surface areas and buildings other than for a fire and controllable leaks must be fixed within 48 hours.
"Some of the luxury items, if you will, that are not required, such as the splash pad, we can cut back to conserve water," Yarborough said. "I would ask every resident to start thinking about how they could conserve water any time we get into these drought situations."
Richwood is working with the Brazosport Water Authority and surrounding cities to reduce water consumption.
Brazosport Water Authority is monitoring water usage and urging customers to limit use as it is at Stage 2 of its drought plan, General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said. Stage 2 means BWA will not supply any water to member cities beyond their contracted amount, unless it's required for emergencies such as a fire.
