An interlocal agreement between Angleton, Clute and Freeport for an animal service facility could be on the horizon.
The cities are in early discussions to explore a combined animal shelter after Lake Jackson — Clute and Freeport’s current partner — branched off to build its own, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We’re just looking at all of the avenues and seeing if this could be a potential go for all of us,” he said. “At the last meeting, we started asking for numbers and estimates, and let’s start seeing cost versus benefits. We know our current facility would not handle the growth of the three cities together, so we would have to explore something temporary and then move to permanent.”
Freeport officials have suggested building its own facility might be too much to take on alone.
“For Clute and us, that’s not an option financially, so we have to look at other options. One of those options we’re looking at is collaborating with Clute and potentially entering into an interlocal agreement with the City of Angleton for our animals,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. “The proposal would be Angleton would own and operate their own animal control facility and shelter. The City of Freeport and Clute would pay to participate for citizens and animal control to take them there.”
The conversation began shortly after Lake Jackson said it would build its own shelter, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. The 20-year agreement between Clute, Lake Jackson and Freeport expires next year.
“The city of Clute and Lake Jackson and Freeport have partnered for almost 25 years on an animal shelter, but now Lake Jackson has decided to go out on their own and build their own shelter. Clute and Freeport don’t have the capacity,” Snipes said. “There are not enough animals between the two of us to fund a full shelter ourselves, so we started having discussions with Angleton a while back to take a look at the possibility of partnering on a facility.”
Clute has an agreement with the SPCA that could be extended but city leaders will need a longer-term plan, Snipes said.
“We are in the position that we extended the SPCA agreement to take animals to the shelter in Lake Jackson to the end of 2023, but we could extend a little longer,” he said. “We’re also working with the SPCA, so we might end up doing a split thing where we take some to the Angleton shelter and others to the SPCA. We’re still trying to figure out all of that right now.”
Discussion over the facility is in the preliminary stages, and decisions on where the facility would be built and how much it would cost haven’t been resolved, Perez said.
“We all agreed to explore and make sure we’re not completely putting the amount on Angleton,” he said. “There will be shared responsibility equally with the cities, whether financially or through volunteer efforts.”
Clute has already put a limit on how much it will contribute, Snipes said.
“What we’ve expressed is that Clute has a cap of what we can spend per year, which is about what we’re spending now, which is $90,000 a year, and that we would be willing to partner on that to help fund the facility and to take our animals there once the facility is open,” he said.
In the long run, Angleton could get an updated or new facility, Perez said.
“It’s essential that animal control and humane care are of utmost importance to the city. We want to ensure we have options on the table to take care of strays and other animals as needed,” Snipes said. “We just don’t have the capacity to handle everything that comes our way. Still, at the same time, the volume is not significant enough to justify a stand-alone facility. So we feel like this may be a great opportunity.”
