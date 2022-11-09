ANGLETON — Angela Dees plans to work hard to get acclimated to her new role as county treasurer after easily winning the seat Tuesday night.
The Angleton business owner, mom and longtime financial executive received 67,986 votes, or 62.96 percent, to defeat Democratic nominee Mason Weems VI, 39,995 votes, according to final, unofficial results released Saturday night by the Brazoria County Elections office.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
“I am so humbled and honored to serve as your next Brazoria County treasurer,” Dees said late Tuesday. “Thank you so much for placing your trust in me and for all of your support throughout the campaign. We were thrilled to see the outpour of voters today. I’m so proud to be a part of Brazoria County.”
Dees will take over from Cathy Campbell, who is retiring after two terms as county treasurer and 14 years as deputy treasurer. Dees wants to get a good feel for what’s going on, she said.
An Angleton native who now lives in Danbury, won a three-way Republican primary outright in March. She and her husband, Derrick, have four children, Chloe, Barrett, Emme and Fisher, and she is the co-owner of Rocking 6 Construction, a residential and commercial construction company, as well as Dees Properties.
While she has never served in government office, she served as treasurer and on the board of directors for numerous organizations in the community, she said. She also has been a vice president of three different financial institutions in Brazoria County and hold’s a bachelor’s degree in business from Texas A&M.
