Pumpkin spice and everything nice was delivered to Christ Lutheran Church just in time for the season and annual fall photos.
This year over 2,593 pumpkins — not including mini ones — were laid out to cover the front of the church Friday by several groups from local schools looking to help out the community.
“It’s become a team effort to get the pumpkins off the truck,” patch coordinator Kathy Sims said.
Students from Brazoswood’s cross-country team, student council and National Honor Society, and Lake Jackson Intermediate football team members were among those helping unload, Sims said.
“It means a lot; I enjoy helping other people out and volunteering,” Brazoswood student Jordan Harvey said. “I come out with my cross-country team once a year, and it’s really fun. It’s a good team-bonding event and helps the community. It helps us as a team come together and bond through volunteer work.”
Franci Corte, an Italian exchange student living with Harvey and her family for the semester, happily joined in the effort, she said.
“I love taking part in events so I can meet new people and talk to people,” Corte said. “It’s nice how everyone out here is willing to help and just have fun.”
With the pumpkins out and ready to go, the girls planned on taking photos and carving pumpkins this week, they said.
“I’ve seen a picture online of pumpkin carving and have so many ideas, but I’ve never actually done it, so I’m really excited,” Corte said. “Every pumpkin is unique, so it’s cool.”
Harvey’s mom, Linda Davis of Lake Jackson, has brought her daughter to the “pumpkin church” for photos since she was little, Davis said.
“Now that they are old enough to volunteer and do community service, it’s a full-circle thing,” Davis said. “This church does a good job making it inviting for families to come. It’s a great picture location, and it helps the church. It’s important to help our community.”
For 25 years, Christ Lutheran has sold the famous fruit to raise money for their charity of choice. This year, the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares will be the beneficiaries.
Proceeds originally went to the church’s youth to pay for a mission trip, but it continued to grow and expand because the community supported it, Sims said.
“We then started supporting charities with it, and we have a list of different groups we’ve supported over time,” she said.
Jeff Silvertoth, seventh-grade football coach at Lake Jackson Intermediate, said bringing his team out to volunteer carried a good message.
“We did this last year, and it was a success,” he said. “We came out and felt like we helped a lot and got involved in the community, and that was the whole point of the project. We have other factions of the school that are here helping and being members of the community.”
Lake Jackson Intermediate eighth-grader Nick Darchard believes volunteering is important.
“We came to help with pumpkins with my friends and teammates to help the community, B’wood and other schools,” he said. “I like how everyone came out to help with the community.”
Pumpkins range in size and cost from 50 cents for a mini one to $40 for the biggest on the lot.
The patch at 86 Plantation Drive is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge for people to take their fall photos there.
If Lake Jackson is a bit far out, Brazoria Heritage Foundation opened its pumpkin patch officially Saturday, President David Jordan said.
“There will be several different places they can take pictures with kids and a few new things put together for photo opportunities we haven’t had in the past,” Jordan said. “We’re getting them set up to see how they work out.”
For 18 years, the Brazoria Heritage Foundation has given families something to do together and take pictures for the fall, Jordan said.
“This is an event we do that’s not really to make a profit,” he said. “It would just be a way to give back to the community. We try to give back as much as we can to show we support them as much as they’re supporting us. We can’t exist without the community.”
With 500 pumpkins ready to go outside the Brazoria Civic Center at 202 W. Smith St., each one is only $5 and has a place for visiting families to drop the money, Jordan said.
The pumpkin patch will go until the end of the month, or until pumpkins run out, Jordan said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.