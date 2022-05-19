City council sets runoff
Angleton City Council has set June 11 for the runoff election for two open council positions.
“It’s a special election because no one got the majority for the two open seats,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “So we have to call a special election to set the date and get the candidates on the ballot.”
Eric Brown received 509 votes during Saturday’s election and will face Christiene Daniel, who received the second-most with 380, or 34.77 percent, in the three-person race for Position 1.
Incumbent Mark Gongora will face Blaine Smith in the runoff for Position 5. Gongora collected 504 votes, or 48.74 percent, to 332 for Smith, or 32.11 percent.
Brazoria has hearing on another structure of concern
Brazoria City Council is continuing its renewed commitment to code enforcement, having a public hearing for a substandard structure identifies as A0020 S F Austin Tract 9J3. It is the second such hearing within the last few months.
“We didn’t really table that, but we wanted to do some research on it, and something like 30 days, to make it safe first and then see where we’re going to go,” said Councilman Gary Kersh, who indicated he expected the owners to board up the property.
There’s a difference between this and the last building to come before the council.
“That building is actually pretty structurally sound- the one that we talked about Monday night,” he said. “It’s just that the kids have knocked the windows out and the doors off of it. The other one we talked about, there ain’t nothin’ structural about it. It’s a hazard. That’s the difference in them.”
This will not be the last such hearing in the near future for residents who have let their buildings fall into disrepair, Kersh said.
“We have a new code enforcement officer, so that’s one thing we’re trying to do with some of these abandoned buildings and structures,” Kersh said.
GOP early turnout up
More people have voted early in the first three days of the Republican primary runoff election than did during the March 1 primary.
Through Wednesday, 5,231 early ballots have been cast in the Republican races, of which 1,211 came in by mail. That compares to 4,612 early votes through the first three days of the primary, of which fewer than 500 were by mail.
More than half the 1,211 Democratic votes cast by far — 701 — have come by mail. Leading up to the March 1 primary, 1,444 Democratic ballots had been cast through the first three days of the early period.
The early period is only half as long for the runoff as it was for the primary.
Three county-level races — district clerk, 149th District judge and County Court At Law No. 2 judge — and a contention campaign for attorney general headline the Republican runoff ballot. Democrats have four state offices on their runoff ballot.{p
Early voting continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday. Polls will be open the same hours Tuesday for Election Day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.