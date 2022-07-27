ANGLETON — It may have taken 17 years for justice to catch up with Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine.
The 41-year-old woman has been described by some news outlets as a resident of Freeport. A public records search and discussion with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office also shows addresses at different times in Lake Jackson, Richwood, Clute and Angleton.
She was arrested on July 8 as a suspect for a double-homicide from 2005 in Cleveland, Texas. The victims, an elderly couple named Antonio and Luz Rodriguez, operated a restaurant in the town and were found in their home by their daughter, beaten and strangled.
Thompson’s DNA had been entered into the Combined DNA Index System upon a previous arrest. Over the last year, the sample was reported to have been confirmed as a DNA match for evidence in the Rodriguez case— a speck of blood on carpet— by officials. Thomas had previously denied ever visiting Cleveland, let alone any participation in the crime.
The suspect’s activities in Brazoria County were not limited to residing here.
Her arrest record in the county goes back to 2004, with a charge for issuance of a worthless check. Court records then jump to 2013, whereupon she was arrested for aggravated theft. Another check charge came up in 2014, followed by possession charges in 2015 and 2018. Her arrest records contain further theft and possession charges under the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Angleton Police and Freeport Police.
District Attorney Tom Selleck said that he had not personally prosecuted Thompson, but she was prosecuted by his office.
“It was for a probation revocation that she had in 2020,” Selleck said. “A lot of her charges seem to be theft-slash-drug-related. Most of it is theft, theft from a person or possession charges. What she’s accused of is a tragedy. It’s terrible. I just don’t know any of the facts in that case and haven’t been contacted by any of their investigators.”
The motive for the crime has not been publicly speculated on by law enforcement. The investigation is still considered active.
A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety said her bond was set at $1 million.
Anyone with information regarding the still active investigation is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at (281) 592-2621.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
