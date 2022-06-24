FREEPORT — Reports that a Russian cyber attack might have been behind the explosion and fire at the Freeport LNG explosion are unfounded, the company said.
A story Thursday by the Washington Examiner cited unnamed sources and the FBI declining to comment whether it was investigating the June 8 explosion as the basis for its speculation of Russian involvement. Evidence contradicts the theory, Freeport LNG Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said.
“While our ongoing investigation continues, a cyberattack was ruled out as the cause within days of the incident,” Browne said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “After a thorough assessment of our network, our internal cyber detection systems have been confirmed to have been functioning properly and do not indicate any manipulation or compromise of our security solutions.”
Freeport LNG released information last week that the LNG piping became overpressured and believes the issue occurred in the pipe racks supporting the transfer of LNG from the storage tank area to the terminal’s dock facilities on the Intracoastal Waterway or north side of Freeport LNG’s dock basin.
The explosion happened at 11:40 a.m. June 8 and its impact was confined to the LNG site, posing no risk to the community, company officials have said.
With no official cause released, the Washington Examiner opinion piece by National Security Writer and Online Editor Tom Rogan posited that Russian cyber forces could be responsible.
“U.S. LNG exports have long been a priority concern for Russia, viewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a means for the United States to undercut Russia’s domination of the European gas market,” Rogan wrote.
Because the disruption had an immediate impact on European gas prices, the explosion reinforced Russia’s ability to hold gas supplies to Europe, he argued.
“The June 8 disruption had an immediate impact in spiking already soaring European gas prices and has reinforced Russia’s ability to hold gas supplies to Europe at risk in retaliation for the European Union sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. U.S. LNG futures have fallen significantly since the explosion,” Rogan wrote.
How could Russia gain access to LNG operations?
The article explains a software unit called XENOTIME that utilized malware developed by the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics, was designed to gain control of industrial systems.
“While the Freeport LNG explosion remains under investigation, multiple sources told me they were struck by the overpressure event along a key pipeline transit route and the evident failure of safety systems to engage. This fits with XENOTIME’s modus operandi,” the article states.
If Russia is responsible for the explosion, that would breach explicit warnings from President Joe Biden against critical infrastructure attacks, the article said.
An update to the article Thursday afternoon, after Freeport LNG’s statement, added the Quintana site does not have the Operation Technology/Industrial Control Systems network detection systems necessary to detect XENOTIME’s ICS-targeting TRITON malware and a cyberattack cannot be ruled out.
Freeport LNG is working with local, state and federal officials to determine the cause of the fire and what is required for the plant to safely resume operations, the company said. It will be the end of the year before the site is fully operational again, it said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.