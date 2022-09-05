BRAZORIA
Audit on council agenda
City Council will discuss its proposed tax rate and schedule a public hearing during its meeting this week.
In other business, council is scheduled to discuss the 2020-21 Fiscal Year Audit for the city, presented by Curtis Craig, a Professional Services Agreement with MBC JD Brazosport of Austin and a payment request for CFG Industries for the EST Rehab Project for $61,445.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
CLUTE
Budget hearing planned
The city council will have a public hearing on its 2022-23 tax rate, with adoption scheduled to follow, during a special meeting Thursday.
During the regular meeting to follow, three hearings are planned on rezoning issues for properties at 715 S. Shanks St. and 612 W. Plantation Drive, and replat at 1256 Pecan St. Action on each request is expected to follow.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Clute City Hall, 108 E. Main St.
FREEPORT
Land swap with BISD on table
The City Council will discuss a land swap in a public hearing that would transfer ownership of over 15 acres of land east of Brazosport High School that Brazosport ISD has long leased for their baseball and softball fields.
In other business, the city will have its public hearing for the proposed 2022-23 budget and consider adopting said budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. They will also consider an official ordinance adopting the tax rate.
The council will also discuss the purchase of defibrillators with the replacement of vehicles, the city’s contract with Ameriwaste Trash and bids for concrete street reconstruction. With regards to city ordinances, City Manager Tim Kelty will present requested changes to the setting of policy agendas and the city’s media relations policy for press releases following multiple public information requests to the after in the wake of personnel and legal decisions, often held in executive session.
A discussion is listed for the redistricting of wards for the council positions of the city to determine if they still meet the city’s needs with current population distribution.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Courtroom of the Police Department, 430 N Brazos Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
City to discuss business facade grants
Council will discuss during its meeting this week whether the business facade grant program will be a benefit to small businesses in the city. The council will hear other suggestions for use of the $200,000 allocated for the program if it is determined the project is not supported by the public.
Also on the agenda is a request to place a curb between the Kroger shopping center and the Woodshore Community Drive. This has been brought to council before, and a traffic survey was requested to see how it would affect traffic flow. There was also a previous discussion on who should be responsible for the funding of a curb.
In other business, the city will decide whether to approve the lane closures for both the Annual Turkey Trot and BISD 5K runs and consider a request to keep rabbits within city limits for Brazoswood students FFA projects.
Updates on downtown construction and city water leaks are also on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at 25 Oak Drive.
QUINTANA
Tax rate public hearing
The City Council of Quintana will have its required public hearing for the proposed property tax rate this week. Quintana was one of only a couple of municipalities in Brazoria County to see their appraised value reduced for the 2022-23 financial year. The proposed rate to be voted on, according to the agenda, is just under 16 cents per $100 of value.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 814 Lamar Street.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Public hearing set for tax rate
The Surfside Beach City Council will have a special meeting and budget workshop for the fiscal year 2022-23. A public hearing on the tax rate will be included in the proceedings.
“The proposed tax rate will effectively be raised by 51.9 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 by approximately $16.13,” according to the agenda for the meeting.
In other business, the council will have a closed session to privately consult with an attorney. Earlier in the meeting, they are scheduled to discuss taking action to enter into an agreement with the law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell and Berkowitz P.C. regarding resolution of a dispute with FEMA stemming from Hurricane Ike.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.