SWEENY — When a West of the Brazos firefighter needs a cold one, they can thank Anheuser-Busch.
The beer maker recently sent 288 cases of canned drinking water to Sweeny Fire and Rescue as part of its partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council. In all, Anheuser-Busch shipped 4.9 million cans of drinking water to more than 960 fire departments across the country, including 42 departments in Texas.
The donation comes amid a drought causing water rationing and wildfires in many areas of Texas, Brazoria County among them.
“We received the donation June 13, three pallets of water, which is 96 cases in each pallet, so 288 cases of canned water," Sweeny Assistant Fire Chief James Christian said. "Brazoria Fire Department got two pallets as well, and we gave two pallets to other fire stations in the district — one pallet to Old Ocean and the other pallet to West Columbia.”
Staying hydrated is vital to firefighters in this weather, and the donated water means less the department has to provide our of donations.
“Sweeny usually purchases 2,000 water drinking bottles a year and, especially with how hot it is, we tend to drink a lot more water,” Christian said. “Our No. 1 priority as a fire chief is a safe working environment, and hydration is one of those key factors of safe working environments.”
Sweeny Fire and Rescue will continue to help its volunteer firefighters throughout this wildfire and hurricane season.
“It's a great opportunity to get drinkable water; we are in the middle of hurricane season,” Christian said. “If we go out on water rescues during hurricane disasters, we are able to assist our community with some water as well. It benefits us in more ways than one.”
Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council are longtime partners.
"We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's ongoing commitment to support our volunteer boots-on-the-ground responders, council chairman Steve Hirsch said in a news release. "This is an invaluable program that provides a critical resource to volunteer departments, so they can use their limited budgets on other necessities.”
