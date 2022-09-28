Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Family Bilingual Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Fish Fry Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. $12 plates. Call 979-236-3620.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Fronteras (Spanish Show): 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and under $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friday
Rib-Eye Benefit: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Old Ocean Masonic Lodge 1284, 401 N. Main St., Sweeny. $15 plates include 10-ounce ribeye, sides and dessert. Take-out only. Call 979-548-2570.
Music To My Beers Oktoberfest: 6 to 10 p.m. at Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway Street. Guest can sample chili and beer cheese recipes. Weenie dog Derby. Contact Averi McLaughlin at averim@bakfishbrewing.com or 713-471-9166.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring The Texas Eagles. Bring lawn chairs for live music, great food trucks, and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Adult Craft-Scarecrow Bottles: 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
An Evening With Amy Bruni: 8 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults $20, seniors $15. Call 979-230-3658 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Saturday
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
“A Texas Tribute”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra presents first concert of the season with special guests Texas Country Reporter hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips providing narration. Original music by David Lovrien and world premiere of “Glorious Texas” written by Ethel Darr Peebles of Dallas. Tickets $50. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friends of the River Annual Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, Brazoria. $20 presale or $25 at the door. Live auction, food, and fun. Call Brett 713-206-5899.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.