ANGLETON
Gas leak prompts shelter-in-place order
An afternoon natural gas leak had residents shelter in place for about two hours while crews made repairs.
The shelter-in-place recommendation began about 3 p.m. Monday and included the area at 301 Cannan Drive, which is the Cambridge Apartments, and the 1800 block of North Valderas Street, Angleton Police Chief Lupe Valdez said.
The gas leak occurred while a contract crew digging around the area to install a line when they hit the gas line on Cannan Drive, Valdez said.
CenterPoint crews arrived about 3:15 p.m. to shut the gas off, and residents of the nearby apartment complex were asked to shelter in place while the repairs were made.
There was no injuries and police lifted the shelter order about 5 p.m., Valdez said.
FREEPORT
Woman accused of DWI after crash
A Freeport woman faces a drunken-driving charge after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, authorities said.
The 39-year-old woman struck a curb and caused the tire to come off about 2:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Sixth and Yaupon streets, Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said.
Officers determined she showed signs of intoxication and charged her with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor., the lieutenant said.
Drugs, gun found during traffic stop: Police arrested a 30-year-old Freeport man and charged him with three offenses after a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.
The traffic stop happened at about 2:38 a.m. at the 500 block of Brazosport Boulevard led to the man being charged with driving while intoxicated. A search of the driver found cocaine and officers also found a .380 caliber handgun in the vehicle, Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said.
The driver posted a combined $10,000 in bonds for the DWI, drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges and was released from the Brazoria County jail Saturday.
Assault reported: Freeport police are looking for the person who assaulted a homeowner from behind early Sunday.
The unknown person assaulted the homeowner at about 2:03 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard and ran off, Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said. The blow left a cut in the back of the homeowner’s head, but they refused treatment, Brinkman said.
The Criminal Invest-igations Division has been assigned the case.
Argument leads to charges: A Houston couple on a date at 2:03 a.m. Sunday on Bryan Breach Road got into an argument that resulted in an assault charge, authorities said.
“They began to argue about being too far from the vehicle after a walk down the beach,” Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said. “During the argument, the man began to choke the woman for wanting to leave him at the beach. He was then struck with a wine bottle by the woman.”
Witnesses who observed the fight called police, and officers took the man into custody, charging him class A misdemeanor assault, Brinkman said.
En route to the jail, the man removed wires for a camera system inside the vehicle, resulting in an additional charge of class B criminal mischief, he said.
The man’s bond information wasn’t available.
Lawn equipment stolen:
A homeowner reported the theft of lawn equipment at about 8:56 p.m. Sunday from his home in the 1500 block of West 10th Street after finding the items missing, Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said.
A Stihl leaf blower and weed trimmer were reported stolen, he said.
Police have not identified any suspects, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.