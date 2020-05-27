The Texas Education Agency is distributing portions of federal funds to local school districts to help make up for COVID-19 losses through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The emergency relief fund is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the same legislation that provided $1,200 stimulus payments to most households. A minimum of 90 percent of the grant to TEA will be allocated to local education agencies that received Title I, Part A funding in the 2019-20 academic year.
Title I, Part A provides financial assistance to local educational agencies and schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The funds are not extra money gained, but federal relief to avoid any reductions to the district’s budgets caused by campus closures, student absences and other expenses. Local school districts are using the money to help offset unexpected expenses this school year as well as prepare for next year.
ANGLETON ISD
Following a statewide meeting Tuesday morning, there is some confusion on how the district can use its $861,063 allocation, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We’re not supposed to get final guidance on what this money is, and how we are supposed to use it, probably not for another week or so,” Edwards said. “That being said, any amount of money given to us will have to be put toward money spent during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Any grant money from TEA will have to be used toward cleaning, transportation, food and classroom changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m thinking that we are going to hire custodians and cleaning supplies to keep the place as clean as possible, for example,” Edwards said. “Also, the extra money will be spent in transportation, food service and curriculum instructionaries, as we think that if they cut class sizes to say where kids need to be 6 feet apart, then we will need to hire extra teachers to cover that difference.”
Until guidance is released next week from TEA, Edwards said, the district is unsure of how to move forward.
“Regardless of how much the TEA or the state is giving us extra, we’re going to have to find some more money to cover these things,” Edwards said. “We have been working on a budget over the last few weeks and we will present that budget to the community in a way that will not raise taxes for our community and we are in the process of tightening our belts in order to make that happen.”
The district also has savings expenditures to cover that difference, Edwards said.
“Regardless, this budget increase will not be passed to the taxpayers,” Edwards said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA
The reimbursement of $377,648 was “very much appreciated,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
With the purchase of 500 Chromebooks at $120,000, the board is elated to pay that off in full, Galloway said.
“We ordered additional Chromebooks for the upcoming school year,” Galloway said. “It will be nice to have the funds to take care of that.”
Since the district is in a financial audit due to construction of the sixth-grade wing of West Brazos Junior High, the superintendent said the board would further discuss areas where the funding could assist.
“We have talked but we need to figure it out,” Galloway said. “We will sit down next week and get started on that.”
SWEENY ISD
The money from the CARES Act will allow Sweeny ISD to continue as planned without having to trim its budget, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“It allows us to continue our services to our students and retain our staff,” Hill said. “We would’ve had to make adjustments otherwise.”
The reimbursement of $354,837 also will allow the district to prepare for budget season.
“We use this to make up losses and prevent any funding reduction,” Hill said. “We will carry forward with our budget and plan and continue with a conservative budget.”
Hill added the board would continue applying for COVID relief grants and reimbursements.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Brazosport ISD will use its almost $2 million allocation to prevent funding reduction to their general fund, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
“It’s important for our community to know that those dollars will be supplemental. It’s not new money. It’s money we were expecting to see,” Kelley said.
Kelley added the funding was intended to cover money lost due to COVID-19.
“There will be learning gaps we would have to address for next school year,” Kelley said. “It’s helping us fill our budget.”
Brazosport ISD prepares for a “cautious” budget heading into 2021, Kelley said.
The district will also apply for the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund grant, Kelley said.
DAMON ISD
Damon ISD will put its $71,835 toward buying personal protective equipment it will need for the next school session, Superintendent David Hayward said.
“Right now, there is still a shortage on everything for PPE,” Hayward said. “We have things on back order.”
Because is lacks PPE, the school has avoided any in-person events, closing off the campus entirely, Hayward said.
“We will continue summer school remotely in order to continue to meet the needs of students who haven’t meet needs,” Hayward said. “Summer school starts next week, and we will continue to carry on with summer school until expectations are met.”
The district still needs to spend time analyzing how we are going to use their funds.
“We are a little different than other school districts, as other schools have different positions to work on this, but here, that’s all me,” Hayward said.
DANBURY ISD
Danbury ISD is expected to receive $39,724. The district intends to use the federal funds to improve distance learning technology for its students, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said.
