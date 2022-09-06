ANGLETON — With no one publicly speaking for or against the city’s proposed tax rate, the council has plans to move forward in setting the voter approval rate as the fiscal year 2022-23 tax rate.
Council does not plan to go above the voter approval rate of 61.88 cents per $100 taxable value. Last year’s tax rate was 63.30 cents per $100 of taxable value with a no new revenue rate of 53.28 cents per $100 of taxable value.
“It will bring the city more revenue and allow us to meet inflation,” said City Manager Chris Whittaker. “We had an 8 percent consumer price index increase this year and will allow some cost of living adjustments to city employees and will continue to fund the projects like public works and police department and parks and recs that we’ve been doing the past couple of years.”
Next Tuesday, there will be a record vote by the council members to finalize the rate, he said.
The voter approval rate is the highest rate it can set without calling for an election.
“For me, because of inflation, cost of living and things needing to be taken care of in the city, we can’t afford to keep pushing things back a year because of funding,” Mayor Jason Perez said.
If things need to get repaired, then they can’t afford to kick it down the road, Perez said.
“We need to jump on top of some of these issues such as streets,” Perez said. “Going with that rate gives us more of that revenue used for those items. We need that extra revenue with this rate to help get us there.”
If they went back to the no-new revenue rate or anything lower, the council would need to prioritize some of those items, he said.
“It’s OK to bite the bullet this year because we need to,” Perez said. “I understand where other council members are and based on their principles and maybe what they stood by, but that could change with the climate.”
In other business, the council discussed and laid out a plan for the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received.
“The Tranche is a project we brought forth to the city council,” Whittaker said. “On the spending plan, we’re rehabbing lift stations, redoing sewer lines, solar lights, sidewalks, playgrounds. We’ll close those out here in the next couple of months.”
APRA is designed to come to the city over a two-year period, allocating the funds for one year and preparing for the second round of funding for the next year, he said.
So far, the city has received $2.4 million from the first round of funding from the ARPA Tranche I, some of which has already been approved on Sept. 14, 2021, to be spent, leaving $770,212 left, Whittaker said.
The city has spent $1.7 million on the lift station, sewer lines, solar lights, new sidewalks, Lakeside Park playground, Bates Park trail detention and Bates pavilion.
With the rest of the money, the city plans on putting the money towards some of the other projects, such as solar lights and sidewalks, among other items, Whittaker said
Council is going on what staff recommends is a priority for the projects, Perez said.
“It’s one of those items if we fix it now or push it a year,” he said. “This is a list of what would benefit the city the most. Because as far as I’m concerned, it’s a one-time shot.
It is based on an eligibility list for the projects. A lot of factors take into play when the council is trying to figure out which projects to fund, such as benefits to the community, costs down the road vs. today’s cost, timing and spreading it out throughout the community, Perez said.
“We want all parts of the community to get a part of this funding,” Perez said.
With that money already obligated, the city plans to look at what’s remaining and what it needs to get put towards, Whittaker said.
“We have a little bit more money to spend for sewer lines and a little left for lift stations as well,” he said. “Some of that, like sidewalks, that’s really about a $187,000 project; even if it shows $86,000 spent, the rest of the money will get spent as we finalize the payout.”
What the council tossed around in discussion was to put the money for roads and sidewalks for mobility and water and sewer, which are necessary, Perez said.
Other projects include lift stations, he said. With 54 lift stations in the city, they all need maintenance, so the city is finding the worst ones and getting those things taken care of; the same thing with sewer lines.
“The only project on the list we haven’t done yet is the Angleton Operations Complex,” Whittaker said. “We’re about to start, so we have no funds.”
For the second round of funding, the city is looking to get another $2.4 million, which the city is looking to spend on more lift station repairs and security, sewer line repair, solar street lights, park lighting, and new sidewalks.
Also, part of the ARPA II spending plan is the Wastewater Treatment Plant Lab for $400,000 and grit removal for $250,000.
“The new thing is the Wastewater Treatment Plant lab, which was last redone in 1982,” Whittaker said. “We’re going to gut the building, so that’s a new project that the council approved, and we have more street lights, sidewalks, and park lights.”
The council also awarded the contract for the new plant redesign to Construction Masters of Houston at the meeting.
They had submitted a proposal of $427,320 for the increase in the materials pricing, the agenda packet said.
That is $400,000 from ARPA funds, and the city has CARES funding left, Whittaker said.
The $124,000 council approved for the lab would come from CARES, but after purchasing lab equipment, the CARES fund has a balance of $72,683, according to the agenda packet.
The city initially went through the purchasing program Choice Partners Inc. and received a proposal from Construction Masters of Houston for $366,430.35 on March 7, 2022, the agenda packet said.
This was more than was available through CARES funds so the staff proposes using ARPA II funds to execute the WWTP Lab Redesign project.
“We chose to go with them because they’ve done projects like this, and they were the most economical bid,” Perez said. “We are comfortable with who we obtained since they’ve had experience doing this.”
The facility is old, so to sum it up, this will be modernization, he said.
“We’re gutting the whole place, and part of redoing that is that the bathrooms are not up to ADA standards,” Whittaker said. “When you look at the configuration, the supervisor’s office will get moved over, and we’re going to install cameras for security and operations, and the lab itself will get remodeled.”
