Editor’s note: Facts staff writers Kent Holle and Andrew Tineo contributed to this story.
Flags, streamers, salutes and parades will be the order of the day as Brazoria County celebrates Veterans Day on Friday.
This year, the 24th annual Veteran’s Day parade will be held in Sweeny and is hosted by the West Brazos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office honor guard will lead the parade. Jasso himself is a veteran, said John Jasso Sr., founder of the parade, He served in Vietnam from Sept. 1974-1980 in the U.S. Navy.
Jasso said he is amazed at how big the event has become since 1998.
“Each city has hosted the parade multiple times,” he said. “I think the Lord is happy with it. Each and every year about this time, I start praying for good weather. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Glenn James is commander of the West Brazos VFW Post 8551. He served in the US Navy in the U.S.S. Providence in Vietnam. James and his wife Donna have been involved with the parade steering committee for about 20 years.
Nearly 120 members of the commander post with Glenn James and roughly 90 percent of the members are made up of Vietnam war veterans.
Donna James said the post auxiliary will be up early Friday to cook a come-and-go breakfast for all veterans and active-duty personnel from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the post, located at the corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459. The Sweeny varsity football team will be serving.
The smell of biscuits, gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, to go with, coffee, milk and juice will fill the room.
“We are losing all of World War II, but now that the Korean War veterans are the oldest ones we got and they enjoy talking about it with each other,” Glenn James said.
She will be one of the members of the Auxiliary up bright and early at the West Brazos VFW Post 8851, prepping for breakfast at 5:30 a.m.
“They just get together and they like to socialize with each other. That’s the time that they see each other every year and they get to reminisce about things they used to do,” Donna James said.
Afterwards, the parade lineup begins at Gazebo Park on FM 524. The parade begins at 11 a.m., goes down Main Street and ends at the Sweeny football stadium. The grand marshal this year will be “something special,” said parade volunteer of 24 years, Neal Bess. The parade will have two grand marshals — brothers from Old Ocean, Bill Jennings, 92, and Carl Jennings, 89, will be featured as the area’s oldest veterans from World War II.
All county junior ROTC programs and the Brazoria County Cavalry will be participating in the parade also, Jasso said.
The parade will end at Bulldog Stadium, and at 1 p.m. a formal program will begin.
The cavalry invites all veterans to enter its drawing. Tickets will be available at the cavalry table at the entrance to the stadium. The drawing for a prize will be held during the program.
The VFW is pleased that the residents of Sweeny are so involved in the festivities, Donna James said. With one week of planning still to go, that the following organizations all have pledged support: City of Sweeny, Sweeny Economic Development Corp., Sweeny Police Dept., Sweeny Chamber of Commerce, Sweeny Community Hospital, Sweeny ISD and numerous businesses including ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips (VETNET), BASF and Dow Chemical.
During the program later that night, all of the veterans heading to the football stadium in Sweeny will be given a raffle ticket. There will be a drawing for all five service branches and each branch will have a chance to win a Bowie knife.
“We want to honor all of our veterans. I don’t care whether it’s combat or non-combat veterans.”
There are also a spate of other events happening across Brazoria County.
ANGLETON
For those wanting to help out current military and service personnel, Military Moms and Wives will be putting together Christmas care packages between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday.
“If we can get some people to come in here and help, we’re going to take advantage of it and get our Christmas care packages going,” founder Mary Moreno said.
The office is located at 313 West Mulberry Street.
DANBURY
The public is invited to Danbury Elementary School for a Veterans Day program in the cafeteria at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A welcome reception will begin at 2 p.m. for the veterans, who are invited to RSVP for themselves and a guest by going to the Danbury ISD Facebook page and completing a form.
JONES CREEK
The Jones Creek Marshal’s Office wanted to make sure they didn’t make veterans choose between breakfast and the county parade in Sweeny, so they are holding their Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Brazoria County Cavalry Committee will be volunteering to get the food on the plates and are still looking for any volunteers that want to help. Those who are interested can contact Cavalry member Susan Oltz at 979-864-5876.
“What we’re doing is, the Cavalry usually comes and cooks every year and we cook for the veterans, but anybody can come,” Oltz said.
The breakfast will be held at the Marshal’s Office and City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
VOW22, a group dedicated to serving veterans who are experiencing mental, emotional, or physical trauma through free counseling for themselves and their families, is holding a Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Asiel’s Restaurant, 330 North Dixie Drive near Mammoth Lake.
“Asiel’s is providing the veterans a free meal and VOW22 is covering the costs of the spouses and children, that way we’re just working together,” the group’s President and Founder David Vincent said, explaining that they wanted to make sure veterans could go out with their entire families to enjoy a meal on Veterans Day and not worry if they are going through a rough patch, economically.
WEST COLUMBIA
The American Legion will be holding a traditional ceremony at 5 p.m. at 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive in order to honor those who have served with the military.
“They do a really traditional color presentation with the flags, so a lot of their members and community members can go out there about 5 o’clock, because they like to wait until around sundown,” said Warriors Refuge Community Relations Director and volunteer, Ariel Lara.
Following the ceremony, about 7:30 p.m., will be the kickoff of VetFest, an annual event to support the Warriors Refuge. Things will start with an outdoor movie at 212 North 14th Street— Top Gun.
“There’ll be snacks available, but bring your lawn chairs or your blankets. It’ll be a good time,” Lara, one of the original founders of the event, said.
The events will continue into the next day.
“Saturday we have a car show that kicks us off at 9:30 a.m. and we will be having vendors, food trucks throughout the day and we have a concert that kicks off at 8 p.m. that’s Jackson Avenue,” Lara said.
