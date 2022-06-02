FREEPORT
Alysabeth Doughty graduated a year early from Brazosport High School through her own perseverance and the support from her family and school after losing both her parents last school year
Doughty already had an estranged relationship with her parents and was living with her sister, causing a strain on her school life. It worsened when her father passed away in October due to complications with COVID.
“In September, my dad got really sick with COVID and pneumonia, and me and him weren’t talking at the time. And my dad has always been, I guess you could say, my main parent,” Doughty said. “We found out that my father was sick around Sept. 23. Up until October, he was in the hospital, and then that’s when he passed away.
“And I was 16 years old; it was really hard for me, especially with school and everything, and I was trying to graduate early. At that point, I was like, you know, there’s no point graduating early. I didn’t even want to graduate. Actually, I wanted to drop out. I was so done with everything. But all of the counselors at the school pushed me to keep going.”
She pushed through and continued working to graduate early. A few months before graduation, her mother, sick with stage four cancer, died in March.
Again she questioned her efforts toward graduation and what to do next. The counselors and administration at Brazosport provided the support she needed to complete her journey, and she walked with the other graduates Friday at Hopper Field.
“It was just so crazy because I’m 17. What am I supposed to do? How am I supposed to go about this? And I’m like, man, how am I supposed to go on without them? You know?,” Doughty said. “I know I wasn’t close to them, but it’s really hard. Once again, I would go to school, and all of my counselors would be like, ‘No Alyssa, you know, we’re right here. We’re right at the end of the school year’ we’re almost there.’”
The administration and faculty, aware of her situation, did what they could to offer her a strong support system at school for her to lean on. The school served as a safe space, ultimately pushing her to finish the year and be able to graduate a year early.
“She was a young lady that I had in my class this year that if something could go wrong or bad it did. She just had the roughest year ever,” teacher Chrissie Johnston said. “She lost both of her parents. And she was trying to graduate early and she just kept pushing through. And, she was determined to make it and she’s ready to go out there and live life and put all the hard stuff behind her.
“I just sat there and listened and let her get out whatever, talk about whatever she was feeling, and no judgment. And we have a lot of shared history in common with our parents and other things. And so, you know, I just tried to validate what she was feeling.”
Along with the support of the school came her family, namely her sisters and younger nephew, who motivated her to continue her studies and see out the end of the year.
“My family, of course, has played a really big part in it. My sister is my best friend; I don’t even know what I would do without her and my brother-in-law. Him too, of course, he pushes me every single day,” Doughty said. “I would say the two people that inspire me the most are my nephew and my little sister. But my nephew, he’s 3 and my little sister’s 4, and they just mean a lot to me, because I don’t want them to look at me, and I fail, and they’re like, ‘Oh, what am I supposed to do?’ I want to be a good role model for them; they’ve helped me so much. They lighten up my day all the time.”
Doughty plans to attend Brazosport College for a year to allow her to figure out what comes next in her future and career, but she knows whatever she does, she wants to help people.
“I know for a fact that if I have a job, I want to help kids,” she said. “Becoming a teacher, you know, is really scary nowadays. You see all the shootings that they’ve had, especially the one that we just had, and that’s scary, but I was thinking about doing something with psychology, helping children, working with kids, because I don’t want anybody to feel like this, especially being so young.”
Doughty has worked hard to graduate and overcome some very hard circumstances, but succeeded in the end through her resilience, personal strength and firm support surrounding her.
“We do our best to give support to all of our students, no matter the situation, we do what we can to help,” Brazosport Principal Ian White said. “Alysabeth is a very strong young lady and we hope she does amazing things in the future.”
