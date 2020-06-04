WEST COLUMBIA — Agony defined Jewel Bowers’ high school experience, but a rare surgery has helped her put that discomfort in the past and strive for a better future.
Doctors diagnosed the Columbia High School senior with scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, when she was 10. Sleepless nights and chronic pain made school and home life difficult for the young student.
“It depended on the year,” Jewel said. “It started with neck pain, then it increased to back pain and then eventually to hip pain. It was hard for me to walk, sit or stand for too long.”
Despite the pain, Jewel had a passion for dancing, which led to becoming an officer of the Columbia Dancin’ Dolls program. The twists, turns and bumps took a toll on her already damaged body.
“It was pretty hard to balance it,” Jewel said. “I would want to dance way longer than I should’ve and I put myself in a lot of pain afterward. I guess my friends kept me accountable and said, ‘Jewel, you need to rest a little bit.’”
As the years went on, the pain became more brutal to withstand. Jewel had lived with the ailment for long enough and wanted change.
“It’s a total attack on your body that you can’t control,” Jewel said. “It’s unpredictable. Most of the time you don’t know the cause of it.”
Her mother, Nadia, having seen her daughter in constant anguish and tearful eyes, vowed to search for a solution.
“It was terrible and it would usually hit her the worst in the evenings,” Nadia said. “She had a lot of evenings where she was crying and she was in pain and there was nothing I can do.”
With constant emotional and physical pain, the family searched nationwide for something that would help.
The family found two doctors in the country capable of performing anterior scoliosis correction, a spinal surgery used to repair mature and developed spines, Nadia said.
“Fusion is the typical surgery they do but you have to be over 50 degrees before they talk about surgery,” Nadia said. “Now ASC they can do it at 45. I found ASC out of the internet and we went up to New Jersey and talked with the doctors here and scheduled the surgery.”
Dr. Darryl Antonacci of the Institute for Spine and Scoliosis performed the ASC surgery, a newer procedure, last December. Jewel and Nadia were understandably nerve-racked.
“I’m not a person that gets really nervous very often, but the week going into it I was extremely fearful,” Jewel said. “It’s a fairly new surgery and there are some things about it that are unpredictable, like how you would react to it. That was really scary but I was ready for it.”
When Jewel’s surgery date came, Jewel’s spine was indented 66 degrees, Nadia said.
Jewel had 14 titanium screws inserted in her spine and was “tethered from her upper back thoracic T7 to her lumbar L2.”
Back home and confined to bed rest, Jewel struggled to get back in an academic flow as her body healed.
“They had a tutor come out to my house, once or two times a week,” Jewel said. “I had to do a lot of learning by myself. It was kind of hard to learn it all from just the textbook and what the teacher sent me.”
Jewel did not want her recovery used as a scapegoat for her academic struggles.
“Graduation was never a question for me for my career goals,” Jewel said. “I had to procrastinate studying, which I hated to do. I had to recover before I did my homework and that was really tough.”
Still in her recovery, Jewel made it her through final exams and will walk the stage tonight with her classmates of 2020, making her family more than proud of her accomplishments.
“She has gone through so much these past few years,” Nadia said. “She’s just got this diehard dedication and drive that keeps her going even when in pain.
Jewel plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in mass communications with an emphasis on public relations.
