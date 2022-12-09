SURFSIDE BEACH — Kites usually soar in the bright sunshine against a clear blue sky.
For the Surfside Flyers Kite Club this weekend, the glow will come from within.
Surfside Holiday Nighttime Kites will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday around Stahlman Park. The public is invited to watch the craft as large as cars soar over the beach for free.
“It’s a lot of adults that live in and around Surfside and their hobby is the giant professional kites,” tourism specialist Michelle Booth said. “Many of them light up at night, and so for the past few years at Christmas, we’ve been doing this Nighttime Kite festival, which has been a lot of fun.”
Although the event officially starts at 6 p.m., the kites are expected to fly well into the night, with more sharing the skies as the night goes on. Because of this, visitors are encourages to come and go through the night.
“It takes some time, so if you wait a little bit, they’ll have more kites up as the time goes on,” Booth said. “So, at 6 o’clock they may only have one or two kites and at 9 o’clock they may have them all up, because they’re massive, they’re just massive, and they take a long time to get up in the air.”
The night is an open-fly event, welcoming any fliers wanting to participate.
“The kites can be up to 40 square meters — that’s as big as your living room,” Kite Club chief administrator Billy Mladenka said. “They’re kites that light up with LED lights and there’s going to be all kinds of different things. There’s going to be a spaceman, there’s going to be an octopus, fish, there’s going to be all kinds of things lit up in the air.”
Nighttime Kites has become one of the community’s most well-attended events, with thousands of people coming to experience what Surfside has to offer.
“It’s just such a unique thing to see, these giant whales and porpoises and frogs lit up in the sky at night,” Booth said. “It always just blows my mind, but it gets thousands and thousands of interests just on the Facebook event alone, I think we have 10,000 people interested.”
Club members are excited about showing off their hobby for visitors.
“It depends on the weather but there will be plenty of kites up in the sky,” Mladenka said. “We enjoy flying kites and making people smile.”
