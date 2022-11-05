ANGLETON
By the summer of 2020, adoptions of pets had reached record levels as many people wanted companionship during forced isolation caused by the COVID pandemic.
While increased animal adoptions could be seen globally, nowhere was it more prevalent than the United States, according to Frontiers in Veterinary Science, a peer-reviewed open access journal. It found internet search volume for pet adoption skyrocketed over the previous five-year average, including rising 250 percent worldwide.
That left Brazoria County animal shelters in a position to which they were unaccustomed — nearly empty.
“We were having more adoptions, it seemed like, but we were also sending them to the Pacific Northwest through rescues,” said Brenda Majors, Angleton Animal Control Adoption Center supervisor.
By the end of 2020, however, the trend had begun to ebb and adoptions returned to more normalized volumes. In the two years since then, shelters are back to the painfully familiar problem of being at capacity
Part of the reason for this undoubtedly boils down to simple math. If it’s guaranteed a certain percentage of pet owners are irresponsible, then raising the number of pet owners in general will automatically raise the number of pet owners who will abandon or mistreat their animals.
BROADER ISSUE
However, there are larger themes behind the trends, according to local shelters and animal control specialists. The crowding of local shelters has reached a fever pitch as many residents are seeking to voluntarily turn over animals, especially dogs, they are unable to care for anymore.
“During COVID, everybody was home so they had time to dedicate to a dog or a cat, and that was keeping them busy, I guess, so we had a real surge of adoptions and at one point we were down to 160 animals total in our care, which is is very few animals,” said Brazoria County SPCA Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty. “But now that we’re on the other side, really, of the pandemic and the economy has gone the way it has with the price of gas — with the price of everything increasing — a lot of people are returning dogs or rehoming dogs because they’ve lost their home, they’ve lost their apartment, they’ve lost their job.”
Hardesty, who has been with the SPCA for four years, indicated the change has been gradual over the course of the past year, but really started to snap sharply into focus in early summer. That’s when transports to the Pacific Northwest, where multiple shelters such as the SPCA and Angleton had been delivering animals due to demand, started to cut back due to saturation. Other places shelters said they had been sending animals included Illinois and New England.
“Ordinarily, even around this time of year, we’re still inundated with cats and we have room in back kennels,” Hardesty said. “We’re never at the point of being full. However, this year, I’m doubled up back there. We’ve had to put up temporary kennels and, interestingly enough, we are not as inundated with cats as we have been.”
This would go along with figures that show cat adoption has stayed high while dog adoptions have slowed to normal levels. At Brazoria County Animal Control, only a handful of cats are currently in residence while dogs are largely doubled up in kennels.
It also helps, according to Hardesty, that the drive to spay and neuter cats has been very successful.
IT’S THE ECONOMY
Multiple shelter officials said while a small part of the reason they’ve been full is people underestimating the needs of a pet left unattended, the No. 1 reason they’ve been hearing is economics and inflation.
The cost of food and medical care for pets is causing some owners to turn over the animals in an attempt to rehome them.
“We’ve probably been full for the last four or five months and get calls daily for people wanting to owner-surrender their animals,” Majors said.
Hardesty said the SPCA has a program to help those in need feed their pets, but some owners aren’t aware of the assistance. Instead, they said some are leaving animals at shelters overnight without checking to see is help is available to keep them.
“I think that there’s probably more of the stress of taking care of animals than not really thinking of them as a member of the family. A lot of people are crying when they come to drop off, try to drop off or surrender an animal,” Hardesty said.
Angleton Animal Control also has programs to help people with the costs of keeping their pets, Majors said.
“I can confirm that the animal shelters are full and they are getting inundated,” Capt. Donald Patterson of Brazoria County Animal Control said “Can you blame it on the economy? Yes. I think it’s a lack of education on the public’s part, as well, as far as their animals.”
While he could not speak for any of the local municipalities, Patterson said, the county’s animal control has a 26-kennel facility and has had almost 800 animals come through this year.
In some cases, the economics involve reducing or changing residences, such as from houses to apartments. This can be especially tricky when it comes to large breeds, which often have additional space requirements, require more obedience training and cost more to feed.
THE BIG DOGS
Hardesty said big dogs are taking up a large portion of the shelter.
“I can give you 10 right now and I’ll still be overcrowded. The large dogs keep coming and coming and coming,” she said.
A lot of apartment complexes will not allow breeds over 25 pounds, and small dogs, through adoption or through rescue services, have typically been out the door much faster, Hardesy said.
“The second that their stray hold is up, someone comes in and adopts the little dogs,” Hardesty said.
“Pit bulls and German Shepherds,” Patterson said when asked if he’d noticed any trends in the animals appearing in their kennels. “A lot of the dogs that come into our facility are usually coming in from other counties.”
Many of the dogs they pick up are coming from Fort Bend County who make their way to subdivisions in Brazoria County, he said.
TO THE RESCUES
There is, of course, an ebb and flow to the situation, with Majors saying they’d seen an uptick in adoptions in recent weeks due to rescues slowing their procurement of animals — because they’ve become full as well — leaving more of a variety for those looking to take home a new pet.
“The rescues do so much for us, but they’ve been overwhelmed, also,” Majors said.
She also said they were seeing everything from puppies to elderly dogs.
The shelters themselves are trying to keep as many of the dogs for as long as they can, with the SPCA, Brazoria County and Angleton all talking about their successes in keeping euthanizations to a minimum and confined to animals that are seriously ill, injured or violent.
“We’re at 6.2 percent, which is very good. If you’re below 10 percent, you’re doing very good. Most facilities are anywhere from 20 to 30 percent,” Patterson said.
Other local shelters echoed figures which were similar or even lower. The SPCA shelter is a no-kill facility, meaning it will not put down any healthy dogs.
Patterson explained the county ordinance states Animal Control must hold animals for three days, but they have been sending out notice as soon as they take control of them and give them preventive vaccinations. After five days, if they receive a reply from a rescue, they hold the animal until it can be picked up.
“We don’t put animals down just because we’re overpopulated,” Patterson said.
He said that while their facility does not actually facilitate adoptions because it is not open to the public, but they’ve been allowing county employees and first responders to adopt them when possible.
NEW FACILITIES
The solutions to overcrowding could be coming, although they could take some time.
Animal Control Officer Sherri Jones said another building for Brazoria County could be in the works. Patterson said the department is working with county administrators to try to turn that proposed facility into one where the public can adopt directly.
Lake Jackson is working on an animal control facility next door to the SPCA that will be able to house more animals.
Due to contracts with Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport, the SPCA has had to forgo accepting some animals from outside those cities on account of being at or near capacity. The new Lake Jackson facility could help alleviate that and allow them to forge new bonds.
“We’re looking to build relationships with other cities throughout the county so that we can help all the dogs in Brazoria County,” Hardesty said. “We do have plans to retrofit this building and make it better than what it is — it was built as a holding facility. It was not build as a housing facility, so we do have some things that need to change because they would hold dogs for 10 days and that’s it.”
The renovations are expected to commence next year with the group feeling secure in a 20-year lease from Lake Jackson.
Patterson said Animal Control has also been working with a shelter in Alvin which has been voluntarily spaying and neutering dogs in an attempt to help curb the population, like it has with cats. He also said if a county employee adopts one of their animals, they are required to have them fixed within three weeks.
For those looking to adopt, the local shelters make efforts to promote their available pets on their websites and social media pages. Some also hold events to bring awareness to their potential adoptees.
“Jordan’s Way is a group that comes in and helps do fundraisers for medial and care of the animals, and that’s going to be here live and on Facebook on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Majors said. “They’ll be here doing a live fundraiser for our shelter.”
